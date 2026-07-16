NFL World Makes Colts' Cam Bynum One of Most Disrespected Players

Despite producing at a high level, Indianapolis Colts' free safety Cam Bynum has flown under the radar throughout his half-decade in the NFL thus far.

He is a certified playmaker from the defensive backfield and has proved to be a reliable, versatile option from anywhere on the field, yet has not earned leaguewide respect and recognition.

Some may think of Cam Bynum as the fun-loving guy who is responsible for viral turnover celebrations, and while that is no doubt true, he's a fantastic player in his own right.

A recent poll done by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that NFL executives, scouts, and coaches aren't just underrating Bynum; they're full-on disrespecting him as an NFL safety.

The Disrespect Is Loud

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ESPN survey in question polled NFL front office members and coaches from around the league to get their opinions of who they believe are the league top-10 safeties, and where Cam Bynum landed suggested that he is truly among the NFL's most underrated players.

Not only did Bynum miss the top-10 ranking, he was left out of consideration entirely.

You may think this means that Bynum could've landed somewhere in the 11-20 range, but the data shows that this alluded disregard has evolved from being underrated to being disrespected.

There were five players who received honorable mentions, which effectively counts for the third act of a top-15 list, but it's the additional number of players who received votes that showcases just how disrespectful Bynum's omission is.

After including the twelve players who also received some form of a top-10 vote, Bynum would have, at best, been considered the 28th-best safety in the NFL.

There are some primary slot defenders who have been grouped in with the safety ranking in question, but even if you exclude them, Bynum deserves better.

He started just 3 games but appeared in 14 games as a rookie, and has been a full-time starter ever since.

Since becoming a full-time starting NFL safety, Bynum has started in all 68 possible games. This durability is impressive on its own, but he's been highly productive throughout, which adds a layer to his overall reliability.

Bynum has totaled 395 tackles (247 solo), 11 interceptions, 33 passes broken up, 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss across his four seasons as a full-time starter.

He had a career (and team high) 4 interceptions to pair with his 81 tackles, 8 passes broken up, and 3 tackles for loss last year in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, and is now expected to settle in even more as he enters year two in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.

This Will Be The Year Bynum Earns Respect

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum found himself all alone in the defensive backfield for the majority of the 2025 season after starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr., and longtime slot corner Kenny Moore II, dealt with injuries.

As a result, he was forced to stay back deep as the team's de facto centerfielder. Bynum excels as patrolling the defensive backfield, and did so in 2025, but he sports enough versatility to move around elsewhere on the defense, he just didn't have the opportunity to do so.

With a healthy tandem of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. set to return for 2026, as well as the addition of rookie strong safety A.J. Haulcy, Bynum should be able to thrive in more spots than back deep at free safety.

“I think that Cam (Bynum) has the ability to do a number of different things," Colts' defensive coordinator said about the prospect of moving Bynum around the defense. "Hopefully, A.J. (Haulcy) does as well. So we just got to see – kind of get around them, find out about them a little bit more. But excited to see what both those guys paired together will be able to do.”

The Indianapolis Colts need reliable and productive veterans to lean on as they enter a must-win situation in 2026, and safety Cam Bynum will not only serve as a strong floor-setter for the defense; his consistency will help elevate the unit entirely.

Perhaps some sustained team success from Indianapolis will help put him on the map in terms of overall recognition. Bynum will continue producing at a high level in the meantime, regardless of who ranks him where amongst his peers.

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