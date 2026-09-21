3 Instant Observations From Colts' OT Loss Against Chiefs on SNF

The Indianapolis Colts fought hard against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, but it wasn't enough to get the job done.

Indianapolis forced overtime but lost on the road at Arrowhead Stadium for the second consecutive season, this time by a score of 33-30.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth that didn't quite go their way, and I'm taking the opportunity to break down my three biggest observations from the loss in question.

OL Gives Colts a Chance

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with center Tanor Bortolini (60) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colts' OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. and general manager Chris Ballard have created one of the best offensive lines that the NFL has to offer.

Led by future Hall of Fame guard Quenton Nelson, the Colts' offensive line has continued to prove that it can hang with the most talented defensive fronts across the league.

Particularly on the ground with star running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' rushing attack remains a serious threat even when their passing unit lacks inspiration.

Daniel Jones was the highest-pressured quarterback of Week 1, according to Next Gen Stats, being pressured on 18 of his 34 dropbacks, but the Colts' pass protection rebounded in a big way against the Chiefs.

After Jones was pressured on more than half of his dropbacks and was sacked twice against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts' offensive line prevented sacks in Week 2.

Sparano Jr.'s unit still has some things to clean up in pass protection, but it proved to be the only reason the Colts were competitive on offense against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's a lot to be concerned with, but the offensive line is not one of them.

Defense Still Not Where It Needs To Be

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo arrives prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo still has a ton of work to do.

The Chiefs totaled 523 yards of offense against the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City averaged 5.2 yards per carry and proved that Indianapolis' run defense is in serious trouble, while also allowing Patrick Mahomes to throw for 372 yards through the air.

Not only that, but Anarumo's Colts defense also failed to force any turnovers on the night, and they now have just one takeaway to show for two weeks in the 2026 regular season.

The Colts have allowed 74 points in two weeks, including 41 points to Lamar Jackson's Ravens and now 33 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Anarumo's Colts defense has allowed 1,029 yards through two weeks, a 500-yard average that is the definition of unsustainable.

Those are two high-powered offenses, but it's still concerning to see just how often the Colts' defense is unprepared.

Communication miscues during their Week 1 loss were at the forefront of such defensive shortcomings, an issue they addressed by turning from safety Cam Bynum to linebacker Akeem-Davis Gaither for green dot duties, but Week 2 showcased another concern: tackling.

The Colts' defense was regularly out of position and, frankly, missed too many tackles to be confident in the unit moving forward.

Again, you can chalk up these showings to being a byproduct of facing two of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but if the Colts are serious about their playoff aspirations, they need to prove they can hang with the best of them, and so far they haven't.

Mounting Injuries Changes Outlook

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top wide receiver Alec Pierce was carted off the field in the first half after reaggravating his left anke/heel that he spent the vast majority of the offseason rehabbing.

Then, in the second half, starting cornerbacks Charvarius Ward Sr. (groin) and Sauce Gardner (undisclosed) were sidelined with injuries of their own.

Gardner would return soon thereafter, but it provided us with a look at what this unit would look like without both of their top cornerbacks.

Thankfully, it seems like the crisis was averted when it comes to Gardner's outlook, but the Colts finished the game without both Pierce and Ward Sr.

X-rays on Alec Pierce's injury were negative, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but we can still expect the Colts to be without their top receiving option for the foreseeable future.

Ward Sr. was already off to an uninspired start to the 2026 season, but it's still a tough blow to manage moving forward.

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