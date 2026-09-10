4 Colts Who Could Be Major Letdowns This Year

The Indianapolis Colts are a mere four days away from kicking off their 2026 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The expectations for this team are at a fever pitch, and the top players for the Colts will need to show out more than ever.

Several names come to mind when talking about the biggest contributors, but the following make the list for one honest reason: they could disappoint this year and dash the Colts' chances for success.

With that top of mind, let's discuss the four players with high promise to answer the bell this year, but who could also be letdowns.

CJ Allen | Linebacker

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Statistics (University of Georgia): 13 games, 88 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, All-American

The Colts' first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft came in Round 2 when they took Georgia linebacker CJ Allen with the 53rd-overall pick.

Allen wasn't present for most of Indy's offseason program due to a hamstring injury, which severely put him behind the eight ball.

Now, ahead of Indy's Week 1 clash with Baltimore, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is moving forward with the linebacker duo of Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies.

As expected, DC Lou Anarumo has named veteran LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies as #Colts Week 1 starters.



I wouldn’t worry too much about CJ Allen. It feels inevitable he’ll takeover as a full-time starter sooner than later. https://t.co/dks0uRKwBE — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) September 8, 2026

Allen is expected to take the field as the starter at some point this year, but it's a little bit of a letdown that he's not running with the first team defense this Sunday.

There is plenty of reason to be optimistic about Allen. However, Indianapolis likely wanted to see him as a starter right away. It appears, at least for now, that he'll be in a lesser role.

If he can't secure one of the two starting linebacker spots by the end of the year, his rookie season can be logged as an unexpected disappointment.

Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Statistics: 15 games, 47 catches, 1,003 receiving yards, 21.3 yards per catch, 6 touchdowns

After the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it became clear that they were ready to name Alec Pierce as their top wide receiver.

After Indy gifted him a four-year, $114 million deal, expectations are for him to be far more than the NFL's deadliest deep threat. Pierce's contract total ranks 13th among wide receivers heading into the new campaign.

The reason he's on this list, you ask? He's never proven to be more than a vertical target to this point.

Given his massive contract and the absence of Pittman, Pierce has to have a big year to support that he's the top man in the receiver room for Indianapolis.

I'd say if he can secure 70-plus catches, comfortably eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, and come close to (or overshoot) 10 touchdowns, then his 2026 can be labeled a success.

However, if he struggles to extend his route tree, elevate with more defensive attention, or remains strictly a deep weapon, then that huge contract will immediately look like a reach.

Laiatu Latu | Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) does drills Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the second of Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025: 16 games, 8.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 61 QB pressures, 3 interceptions

When the Colts drafted Laiatu Latu in 2024, they expected him to be the next big pass rusher. However, he logged only 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits.

Latu took a solid leap in the right direction last year despite not having much support along the defensive line. He led the team in sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (12), QB hits (20), and QB pressures (61).

Heading into year three, he's shouldering pressure to become the first 10-plus sack player for Indianapolis since Justin Houstin accomplished it with 11 in 2019.

It's not that I'm low on Latu to do this based on his talent, it's that the Colts didn't boost the pass-rush much from what they had last year with the likes of Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam.

The Colts signed Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, but neither has been more than a rotational talent. Jaylahn Tuimoloau hasn't made much impact, and the duo of George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry can't be relied on to produce starter-quality snaps.

Latu has the skills to be a Pro Bowl-level name, but unless a team has an edge rusher like Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, or Maxx Crosby, support in the defensive trenches is needed.

Even with Indianapolis having DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart in the middle, it might not be enough to help Latu produce better numbers.

Latu could have an uphill battle to beat his 2025 metrics, and in that case, his third year with the Colts won't have lived up to the hype.

Daniel Jones | Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025: 13 games, 3,101 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns, 100.2 passer rating

One of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season was the emergence of Daniel Jones in Shane Steichen's offense.

After six seasons of disappointment with the New York Giants, Jones looked focused and reborn with this Colts attack. However, a fractured fibula and season-ending Achilles tear derailed all of that after 13 games.

Jones has struggled badly with injuries throughout his career, and while there's a chance he sustains another one in 2026, another factor that places him on this list is he's had one year of rock-solid QB play.

It's hard to say if Jones just had a lone campaign where his full potential was on display, but it also means there isn't enough proof that he's going to be the same guy this year that he was last year.

Jones is the most important player on the Colts roster, even over running back Jonathan Taylor. If he doesn't play well, the wheels completely fall off the offense.

If Jones can stay healthy and replicate the signal-caller we saw during Indy's dominance last year, this is a playoff team.

However, if 2025 was a flash in the pan for Jones, and he regresses to his Giants form, then he may be the biggest disappointment on the entire roster.

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