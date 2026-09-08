The Indianapolis Colts recently signed veteran wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler, Keenan Allen. This helped bolster their pass-catching corps after the team traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March.

This makes Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Allen the prominent players in the Colts' receiver room. However, there's always room for more firepower.

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggests the Colts could be in the market for another wideout: recently released New York Giants pass-catcher Darius Slayton.

Slayton played with Daniel Jones in New York for six seasons (2019-2024), so this realm of thought makes some sense.

NEW: I'm told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source.



Separate from those conversations, I would also monitor the #Colts as a potential early consideration, given Slayton's relationship with QB Daniel Jones.



For… https://t.co/mbji0r9epR pic.twitter.com/AR88T5AUCt — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2026

Slayton and Jones know each other well, and while Slayton was never a star for the Giants, he was always a reliable presence for the offense.

During his seven years with the Giants, Slayton played 106 games, started 78, and compiled the following statistics in that timeframe.

522 targets

296 catches

4,435 receiving yards

15.0 yards per catch

22 touchdowns

199 first downs

Slayton had a dip in production last year, securing 37 catches for 538 receiving yards and a lone score.

The receptions and yards were the second-lowest of Slayton's veteran tenure, while the single touchdown marked a career-low.

Slayton can play on the boundary and in the slot position. Last season, Slayton logged 390 snaps on the outside and 77 in the slot.

If the Colts sign Slayton, I'd forecast that he'd compete with rookie Deion Burks for the spot behind Downs in the slot.

However, since he can also play outside, it couldn't be ruled out that he'd factor into that role as well.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs after a catch against New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue with signing Slayton isn't anything regarding his role or talent, but rather his past problems with dropped passes.

Dropped passes are one of the worst habits an NFL receiver can have, and that could be the biggest subject that may deter Indianapolis from bringing Slayton on board before Week 1.

I also think that Indianapolis is happy with who they have behind the starters.

Burks has fantastic speed that can give anyone issues in defensive coverage. Ashton Dulin has been on the team for seven years, and while he's known as a special teams ace, he's also shown explosiveness as a receiver.

Lastly is Laquon Treadwell, who finally cracked the 53-man roster after being featured on the Colts' practice squad in seasons past.

It's always welcome to provide Jones with as many weapons as possible, and while it makes sense on paper for Slayton to reunite with his former signal-caller, I also believe Indianapolis is ready to roll with who they have in the receiver room.

They also have Anthony Gould and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine resting on the practice squad. Should the Colts need another receiver, it would make more sense to call up one of them rather than spend money on Slayton.

Given these details and the fact that tight end Tyler Warren can be moved all over the field, I think the Colts will pass on Slayton.

There's a good chance he'll still be available later in the year, so should the Colts need a desperation signing for their receiver corps, he could be an option at that point.

Anything can happen, and perhaps I'm wrong, and the Colts feel like Slayton is a benefit. We'll see if this is a transaction that goes down before Indy hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

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