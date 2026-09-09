Colts' Shane Steichen Breaks Down Challenges of Facing Ravens

Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts are under a lot of pressure to succeed this season.

Three years of the Steichen era have produced zero playoff appearances and only one winning season. At the start of the 2025 season, Steichen and the Colts reached 8-2 with the league's best offense, but injuries and poor play led to a monumental collapse down the stretch.

The Colts desperately want to get off to a hot start again this year as they open the regular season this week against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have a new head coach in former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Facing a new head coach can bring unique challenges, especially in their first game calling the shots.

"You always look at his past history, but obviously, new team, new players," Steichen remarked. "So, it'll be interesting to see what (Minter) does Week 1. And obviously, we're going to have to adjust as the game gets going, but got a lot of respect for him and his defensive scheme. He's done a hell of a job his whole career and he's earned that job."

Steichen faced off against Minter and the Chargers last season in a 38-24 victory for Indy. Daniel Jones was in control the entire game, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts' offense could not be stopped. Alec Pierce also put together a good performance, hauling in five catches for 98 yards.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks with head coach Shane Steichen during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones (Achilles) and Pierce (ankle) are expected to be in the lineup Sunday as they return from major surgeries. Both signed big-time extensions in the offseason as the Colts build their offense around the pair.

However, with Pierce only recently returning to practice, many have questioned if the timing will be off between QB1 and WR1 as the Colts begin the season. Steichen does not think that will be an issue.

"I think obviously, working out the kinks last week, getting (Pierce) back in, throwing routes on the side too as well – not in team drills, but them just throwing on the side and getting those reps as well this week in practice will be big," Steichen explained. "But obviously, they had a good connection last year and I think both those guys are veterans that kind of know each other really well. So, we're looking forward to that.”

While the timing between Jones and Pierce may not be an issue, it is not unreasonable to think the Colts will rely heavily on Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor early and often as Jones works himself back from the Achilles injury. Taylor dominated against Minter and the Chargers last season, racking up 132 total yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens' defense is expected to throw a lot at the Colts on Sunday to take away Taylor's effectiveness, which is easier said than done. Steichen knows that Taylor always has a target on his back because of how special he is as a player. It's up to the coaching staff to put Taylor in positions to succeed.

"I think anytime you play an opponent, I think anyone and everyone that we play against wants to take (Taylor) away," Steichen said. "So, we go through that process every week to try to get plays for him in the run game and the pass game to get him open, and that's the process that we go through each and every week so he can be successful.”

The Ravens have long been regarded as one of the best in the AFC. With a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the expectations are warranted.

The Colts want to join the Ravens as one of the conference's most feared teams. To do that, they must become perennial playoff contenders and break the postseason drought that has plagued this team since 2021. While a win on Sunday won't decide the Colts' fate this season, a victory would certainly give them some much-needed momentum in what could be a make-or-break season.

"Got a lot of confidence in these guys, and it's going to be about the work and the preparation we put in this week to go be successful on Sunday.”

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