The Indianapolis Colts are entering the final stretch of training camp, and two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons should provide one of the best benchmarks yet for where this team stands.

With the vast majority of Colts starters expected to sit Saturday’s preseason game, Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park will serve as their closest thing to game action this week.

Matchups to Watch Across the Roster

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts with Sauce Gardner and Drake London.

Gardner made his Colts debut against Atlanta in Berlin last season and held London to two catches for 26 yards when matched up against him. London still finished with six receptions for 104 yards, setting up another intriguing battle between two of the league's best at their positions.

Atlanta's passing attack should provide a good test for Indianapolis' secondary, while the Colts' offensive line will get another opportunity to measure itself against Atlanta's defensive front.

Those battles should give Indianapolis a better idea of where the team stands with the regular season getting closer.

Daniel Jones Gets Another Important Test

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has looked healthy throughout camp after a torn Achilles ended his 2025 season, but facing another team's starting defense presents a much different challenge.

Atlanta plans to give its starters the majority of the joint-practice reps, giving Jones and the Colts' first-team offense one of their best measuring sticks of camp. Jonathan Taylor and the run game against the Falcons' defensive front will also be worth watching.

The situational work could be even more valuable. With red-zone and two-minute periods expected, Indianapolis will get an opportunity to see how well its starting offense executes when the circumstances become more game-like.

Keenan Allen's Colts Debut

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts signed the 34-year-old veteran wide receiver earlier this week, immediately bolstering their thin position room.

Fans and analysts have been itching for Alec Pierce's return from ankle rehab all offseason, but now they can look forward to Allen's debut back in head coach Shane Steichen's offense while they patiently wait for their WR1 to heal.

It's not guaranteed that Allen will appear in the Colts' two-day joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, but it's definitely expected given that he just signed with the team.

QB2 Battle Remains Close

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) passes the ball during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Family Day on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthony Richardson Sr. helped himself against New England, completing 11-of-14 passes for 145 yards while adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Riley Leonard remains right in the competition, and Indianapolis still lists the two quarterbacks together at No. 2 on its unofficial depth chart. Leonard will start and play the first half Saturday against Atlanta before Richardson takes over in the second.

These practices provide another important evaluation point before then, but until then, Richardson Sr. seems to have a slight edge.

Colts Need More Consistency From Pass Rush

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) greets Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laiatu Latu has repeatedly flashed throughout camp, but Indianapolis needs the entire pass-rush group to become more consistent as Week 1 gets closer.

Michael Clemons, Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Arden Key are all worth monitoring, while rookies Caden Curry and George Gumbs Jr. have earned more attention after a strong preseason thus far.

The individual battles will draw plenty of attention, but these practices are ultimately about seeing how the Colts look as a complete team.

With the regular season getting closer, two days against a talented Atlanta roster should give the Colts another chance to prove the pieces are coming together before Week 1.

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