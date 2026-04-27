Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts can sleep well knowing they did well at the 2026 NFL draft.

After adding eight new talents at various positions of critical need, it's safe to say Indianapolis checked nearly every box they needed to ahead of one of the most important seasons in recent memory.

However, it's still worth evaluating the best and worst pick from the litter, and with that in mind, we'll start with the top selection from the draft for the Circle City franchise.

Best: CJ Allen | Linebacker (53rd Overall)

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball under pressure form Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Some had Georgia's CJ Allen as one of the top linebacker prospects in this year's draft. As a first-round talent, he slipped all the way into the second round.

This was likely due to his meniscus injury, which led to minor surgery. Allen's pre-draft process was affected, and limited his combine testing.

However, Indianapolis was more than happy to wait for Allen, even trading back and still landing him. As long as the meniscus issue is behind him, and it appears to be, then the Colts have a very capable starter next to Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Allen resembles a heat-seeking missile in run defense and shoots gaps on blitzes to pulverize ball-carriers and quarterbacks. He's also an excellent angle-taker in tackles and is a natural-born leader at the position.

2.53 Indianapolis Colts - Georgia LB CJ Allen



AWESOME value at a major position of need. He’s gonna have well over 100 tackles as a rookie.



Grade: A pic.twitter.com/sKPz94ffEa — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 25, 2026

With Zaire Franklin gone, Allen's addition is much-needed. Also, even as a 21-year-old rookie, he's likely a better coverage linebacker than Franklin already.

During his 41 college games at Georgia, Allen finished with 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and 10 pass breakups.

The fact that Indy secured an immediate starter with a first-round tag at the 53rd overall pick after a trade-back made this an easy entry.

Allen will be an immediate leader for Lou Anarumo's defense, and considering Franklin wasn't a fit for the scheme, it's assumed Allen will elevate that position from what we saw last year.

Worst: George Gumbs, Jr. | Defensive End (156th Overall)

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Indianapolis didn't take an edge rusher as soon as I anticipated, which points to the squad putting their faith into last year's second-round pick, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, as the next man up opposite Laiatu Latu.

However, the Colts did double-dip later in the draft with Caden Curry and George Gumbs, Jr. Depth is always great, and Curry is a more proven talent who's coming fresh off a heater of a 2025 campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As for Gumbs, he is arguably the biggest question mark when it comes to Indy's eight draft picks from last weekend.

Gumbs is incredibly athletic, and his ceiling is high, but he hardly produced effective football in five years with the Northern Illinois Wolfpack and Florida Gators.

George Gumbs Jr is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.18 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 172 out of 2085 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day.https://t.co/BBPdGRbHY2 pic.twitter.com/3dXKiWrF6Q — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 19, 2026

Gumbs did start his NCAA tenure as a tight end before transitioning to defensive end in his final year with Northern Illinois, so this means he has very little experience off the edge.

I respect Ballard going with the upside here, but Gumbs took a pick from the Colts that could've been used at other positions of need.

Through his three years as a defensive end, Gumbs stacked 98 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, and four fumbles forced.

Overall, this was a great draft for the Colts, so putting a possible project defensive end with high levels of athleticism as the worst selection proves how well Indianapolis did last week.

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