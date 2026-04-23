Breaking Down Colts Defensive Depth Chart Entering NFL Draft

Two of the Indianapolis Colts' biggest needs entering the NFL Draft are on the defensive side of the ball -- off-ball linebacker and defensive end. Without a first-round pick at their disposal, addressing the latter of which will be a tall order.

With only seven draft selections to their name as of draft day, efficiency will be key, especially if they're unable to find any trade partners to move back and gain additional draft capital. Though that's unlikely, the Colts must be prepared for anything.

Led by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the Colts defense is a multiple scheme that features various exotic looks with defensive linemen dropping into coverage and defensive backs blitzing from all alignments. Let's break down the unit in question as draft festivities begin.

Defensive End

Starters: Laiatu Latu, Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Backups: Arden Key, Michael Clemons

Reserves: Durell Nchami, Villiami Fehoko Jr.

As evidenced by the depth chart above, the Colts are high on Laiatu Latu's trajectory and think that he can become their top-tier rusher, but a lack of pass-rush juice behind him remains.

The free agent signings of Arden Key and Michael Clemons are set to fill the void that Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis left earlier this offseason. However, projecting that second-year defender Jaylahn Tuimoloau will ascend after an uninspired rookie season (in an admittedly small sample size) would be wishful thinking. He has the tools to fill in for Paye's role as the primary run defender off the edge, but improvement is needed before he can be bet on to take the next step.

Defensive Tackle

Starters: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

Backups: Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore

Reserves: Tim Smith, Jerry Tillery

The star duo of defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart is still among the league's best pairings across the interior, though they are getting up there in age (both are 32 years old). However, the confidence in said duo fades when factoring in Buckner's road to recovery. He is currently set to return to play in training camp, but it's difficult to bank on him staying healthy over the course of a full season.

Viable depth is needed to supplement the duo in question, and for the first time in a long time in the Ballard, is appears that the Colts have just that. Perfect timing, too, considering the questioned durability of the starting duo. Adebawore has blossomed into a legitimate pass rusher over the years, while Colby Wooden (acquired via the Zaire Franklin trade) is a reserve with quality starting experience.

Linebacker

Starters: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies

Backups: Austin Ajiake, John Bullock

Reserves: Joseph Vaugh, Devin Veresuk

The most glaring hole on the roster, the need for more linebackers, is blatantly apparent just by a mere glance at the projected depth chart above. After trading longtime team captain and leading-tackler Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason, an overhaul has been in full effect.

No doubt does this group need a coverage specialist, even if Jaylon Carlies has flashed in said area, but the main goal for this room is to be better in third and short scenarios after being the worst in the league a season ago (80% conversion rate).

Cornerback

Starters: Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr., Justin Walley

Backups: Mekhi Blackmon, Cam Taylor-Britt, Johnathan Edwards, Jaylon Jones

Reserves: Wyett Ekeler, Cameron Mitchell, Rob Carter Jr.

With longtime team captain and starting slot cornerback Kenny Moore II having most likely played his last snap in Indianapolis, a sneaky need in the NFL Draft presents itself. Second-year cornerback Justin Walley is slated to fill the void in question. Walley tore his ACL in training camp after a strong summer that set him up for a major role as a rookie.

The Colts bolstered their already strong depth by adding outside cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt during free agency, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Even with Walley set to fill the Moore II role, adding depth behind is a must, especially considering that he is returning from a major leg injury and has yet to log any professional time.

Safety

Starters: Cam Bynum, Juanyeh Thomas

Backups: Hunter Wohler, Jonathan Owens

Reserves: Nasir Adderley, Daniel Scott

The Colts remain very high on Hunter Wohler, and like Walley, the Colts had big plans for him as a rookie before he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in training camp. Free agent signee Juanyeh Thomas, too, had his season ended early, though he at least started in three games before migraines forced him to end his season.

Even though safety is by no means atop the Colts' draft needs, added competition to the room could benefit them in the long run. They have two players who are viewed as contenders for the strong safety opening, both of whom, Wohler and Thomas, are returning from season-ending injuries. Adding insurance would be good on its own, but acquiring a young player via the draft would also be good for competition.

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