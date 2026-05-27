NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Arizona Cardinals have taken calls about potentially trading one of their best defenders, former Pro Bowl defensive end, Josh Sweat.

Sources: The #Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat.



Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from. pic.twitter.com/ateZ6r4bi4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 26, 2026

Earlier in May, I wrote about Sweat being a possible trade candidate for the Indianapolis Colts, given that they still can use a true difference-maker at edge rusher opposite Laiatu Latu.

Now, with this news that the Cardinals have been fielding calls about transitioning Sweat, was Chris Ballard one of those voices on the other line?

Indianapolis added Arden Key and Michael Clemons through free agency, but neither of them is a legitimate starting defensive end.

The Colts do have Jaylahn Tuimoloau, but he's entering his second season after not playing much in 2025.

Lastly, George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry were secured in the later rounds of the NFL Draft, but they surely aren't expected to take on key snaps.

This is why Sweat makes excellent sense for the Colts to execute a deal for.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sweat had a great season with the struggling Cardinals in 2025. He put up 12.0 sacks (career-best), 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, and four fumbles forced (career-best).

Despite 2025 being Sweat's eighth season in the NFL, he looks in prime form, and this is when the Colts should strike while the iron is hot.

The Cardinals aren't in a position to compete for a Super Bowl, or possibly even to make the playoffs, so them taking calls for Sweat makes sense as they try to grab assets and possible draft capital.

Sweat is currently on a four-year, $76,400,000 deal. 2026 will be the second year of that contract, so Indianapolis would have to take that on, but it would be well worth it, seeing what he accomplished last year.

Indianapolis desperately needs more in the defensive end department to pair with their budding star, Latu.

Latu greatly improved in 2025 from his rookie season. Despite having little to no assistance from the rest of the defensive line, he led the way in sacks (8.5), pressures (61), quarterback hits (20), and tackles for loss (12).

Latu was able to put up these kinds of numbers as essentially the only true threat in the defensive trenches. While DeForest Buckner was on the field, he still missed seven games due to herniated disc in his neck.

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball under pressure from Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sweat is the perfect player for Indianapolis to add to the defensive line. It would also give new defensive line coach, Marion Hobby, everything he needs to transition into his first year leading the group smoothly.

Yes, the Colts did surrender their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders for Sauce Gardner, but this is a make-or-break season for the current setup, and honestly, everything needs to be put on the table to build the best possible roster.

To secure a Pro Bowl-level talent like Sweat would be just what the doctor ordered, and it would help bring out the best in Latu.

The Colts haven't had a serious pass-rushing duo since Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.

And while Latu and Sweat aren't at that Hall of Fame level, it still gives serious firepower to a defensive end group that needs it.

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