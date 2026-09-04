Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Reveals Emotions on Being Named QB2

At this time last year, Anthony Richardson Sr. was dealing with the disappointment of losing the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback job to Daniel Jones.

Fast forward to today, and Richardson is in the same position on the depth chart, but it feels very different from a year ago.

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed that Richardson would serve as the Colts' backup quarterback for the 2026 season, beating out teammate Riley Leonard. Richardson outperformed Leonard in the team's three preseason games, leading Steichen to give him the job.

“I was honored. I'm just blessed," Richardson admitted. "I'm just blessed to continue to find a way in this league, continue to find my way on the roster. I'm just thankful that they believe in me enough to promote me (to) QB2, and I'm just ready to work and I'm just willing to work for this team and just provide my best self for this squad to just help us win.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson requested a trade in February after it was clear the Colts would be sticking with Jones as their quarterback of the future. But as the offseason went along and no trade materialized, Richardson understood that finishing out his rookie contract in Indy was a very real possibility.

The former No.4 overall pick continued to work on his craft throughout the offseason, focusing on 'making the layups' and developing a deeper understanding of the offense. The work paid off, as Richardson has shown strides in taking the easy completion rather than always looking for the explosive play.

“I feel like I've done a little bit better when it comes to managing the game, not trying to make the big plays all the time," Richardson explained. "Just manage the game, do the boring things when they're just right there in front of me, but feel like I can still improve and just command the offense a little bit more, and just follow in Daniel's (Jones) footsteps a little bit.”

The competition may be complete, but that does not mean the work is over. Richardson must continue to develop his game through the reps he receives in practice. Richardson will take most of the scout team reps against the first-team defense, preparing Lou Anarumo's group for the upcoming opponent..

The work Richardson receives in practice and the continued studying in the meeting room give the quarterback ample opportunities to continue improving his game while also staying ready in case he has to step in and run the offense.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This year and last year, I've been trying to put in the work," Richardson said. "I feel like I still got a lot more work to put in. But like you just said, I was in the same position last year. God put me in a position to make sure I'm ready. I got to stay ready. So when my number and my name is called, I could just go out there and do my thing.”

While Jones looks close to 100% after tearing his Achilles last December, his injury history cannot be dismissed. Jones has completed an entire season only once in his career. There is a very real chance that Richardson will have to start a game for the Colts this season.

When the trade request came in the offseason, many figured Richardson had played his last down in Indy. Now that he's QB2, we may not have seen Richardson's last snap in a Colts uniform just yet, after all.

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