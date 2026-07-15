In today's NFL, it's all about having as many offensive weapons as possible to propel teams to success. For the Indianapolis Colts, they lost one of their most reliable over the past few years.

In March of this year, Indy chose to trade wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers to free up $24 million in cap space. They used this availability to re-sign Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

Pittman's void will be important for the Colts to fill in the wide receiver corps. There are viable veteran options available, like Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, and Tyreek Hill. However, another name also stands out: former New England Patriots receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Diggs is dealing with legal issues in the form of a civil case and lawsuit, so on paper, Indy should steer clear. However, given that they showed interest in Terrion Arnold, you can't rule out the team expressing interest in Diggs.

For those out of the know on former Lions cornerback Arnold, he's dealing with a massive legal issue that has him squarely in the focus of eight felony charges, which include kidnapping and armed robbery.

If we pull away the controversy around Diggs and focus on the player, he could be a great addition for Indianapolis to help replace Pittman and assist Pierce in being the new WR1.

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs isn't in his prime anymore, but Indianapolis wouldn't need him to be, especially since their prominent pass-catching weapons are Pierce, Josh Downs, and tight end Tyler Warren.

Rather, they'd need a steady veteran hand as the WR3 for Shane Steichen. Even with Diggs at 32 years old, he still stayed productive last year with the New England Patriots to help them reach the Super Bowl.

Diggs may no longer be a top receiver, but he still led the Patriots in catches (85), targets (102), and receiving yards (1,013).

There's a good chance Diggs will want to be signed to a team that will place him in a more prominent role, but the Colts would be wise to invest in a pass-catcher who's proven, rather than rely on a committee approach.

Right now, Indianapolis has Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and rookie Deion Burks as the options for this role. Steichen is an offensive wizard who can make the most of what he's given, but Diggs would be a solid option to replace Pittman's production.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

None of the aforementioned Colts receivers touch Diggs' abilities. Not only can he still make plays, but he's also a movable chess piece. He showed this last year by playing 305 snaps in the slot and 270 out wide.

Spotrac currently has Diggs' market value resting around $13 million annually. It's fair to say Indianapolis would sign him to a one-year deal, but seeing how they need to produce results this year, it could make sense.

Outside of Allen, Diggs is the most sure-fire free agent wide receiver left on the market. Yes, Diggs is controversial, but this offense was on fire last year and now must operate without their long-time top target in Pittman.

Initially, I would have said there's no chance Chris Ballard would even consider going after Diggs with his legal issues. But, seeing how they expressed intrigue in Arnold with far more problems on his doorstep, Diggs can't be ruled out.

The Colts should explore free agents to add a wide receiver with so much on the line this season, and despite the haziness surrounding him right now, Diggs would be an excellent signing to help the offense.

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