Should the Colts Sign Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold?

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly reached out about signing former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was recently released following his arrest on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Arnold cleared waivers on July 6 and is now free to sign with any team, but the uncertainty of his legal future has kept teams at bay for now.

The Colts are one of four teams to have shown interest in signing the former 2024 first-round pick, along with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks.

Arnold has already worked out for the Houston Texans, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that two of the three other interested teams have scheduled a workout with him for next week, but he did not specify who.

With that being said, should the Colts be kicking the tires on a player with so much uncertainty attached to him? The character concerns remain front and center, but the added layer of potentially wasting a roster spot if he's convicted breeds additional skepticism.

Why Are The Colts Interested?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks with cornerback Terrion Arnold after practice during minicamp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are entering training camp with a promising cornerback room, and they will likely have to cut a viable rotational piece once it's all said and done, so why the sudden interest in a player with such baggage?

Not only does Terrion Arnold have character and legal concerns against him, but he's also coming off a shaky first two seasons in the NFL, the latter of which kept him out for half of the season due to a string of injuries.

This would be wildly shocking for general manager Chris Ballard if he hadn't recently proven to change his ways.

Ballard is entering his tenth season as the Colts' general manager, and before this offseason, he showed that top-flight character was among the highest traits he looked for in players. He no doubt still values those with high character, but he's shown that he has more wiggle room in his definition than ever.

With his second-to-last pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Ballard selected former Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, a former felon, in the seventh round.

This is a bit different, as McGowan had years to reinvent himself - and demonstrably has - while Arnold could still be convicted, but it does prove that the Colts are no longer putting as big a premium on character in an attempt to improve their roster.

Before, Ballard and Co. would've likely been scared away from such a past (or alleged, in Arnold's case), but now they're able to look past related shortcomings and give grace.

Furthermore, in a somewhat similar yet wildly different example, the Colts drafting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft was one of the first instances of Ballard changing his ways.

Mitchell's concerns were more about his lack of interest and determination, but given that the noise was loud throughout the pre-draft process, it was eye-opening to see Ballard take a swing on a player with any amount of baggage attached.

It makes sense why, given this regime is entering a must-win season with Ballard's contract set to expire following the 2026-27 season, but it's a bit shocking to see after years of opposite behavior.

Should The Colts Do It?

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arnold started 15 of 16 games played as a rookie, totaling 60 tackles, 10 passes broken up, and one fumble recovery, but was among the most penalized cornerbacks in the league with 10 penalties. It wasn't an unexpected showing for a man-heavy corner in their first year, though such concerns followed him into his next season.

He led the NFL in man coverage snaps (290) as a rookie, which was like being baptized by fire, but Arnold didn't exactly evolve from that experience in his sophomore campaign.

Arnold did land his first interception and added eight passes broken up in seven starts of eight games played in his second year, but his overall showing left something to be desired. He earned a 52.6 overall PFF defensive grade in the 2025 season, which was 97th among 114 qualified cornerbacks.

When it comes to scheme, however, Arnold would fit Colts' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense almost perfectly.

Arnold has played primarily at outside cornerback in both college at Alabama and in the NFL with the Lions, but he has experience in the slot and has always been considered a strong candidate to move inside full-time.

His ability in man coverage and physical nature in run support would likely result in a worthwhile move inside, and Anarumo's experience with defensive backs suggests it would be a good move for both parties.

Arnold has always felt destined to be a full-time slot cornerback, and with longtime starter Kenny Moore II out of the picture, there's an opening in Anarumo's defense up for grabs.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley has been penciled in as Moore's replacement since the Colts released the veteran earlier this offseason. However, if the Colts are showing interest in Arnold, chances are they're looking to add him to the competition in the slot, given that the veteran duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. have the outside corner spots locked up.

Adding someone to the mix who could be forcibly removed once the legal side of things is situated is not an ideal string attached, though it goes to show how serious the Colts have become about winning.

Some of that is due to desperation seeping in, as opposed to a newfound mindset, but the Ballard-era Colts are kicking the tires on players they would've previously never taken a second glance at.

Scheme-wise, I think it makes perfect sense to pair Arnold with Lou Anarumo and make him the Colts' slot cornerback in a prove-it year for everyone involved, though I do feel the cons outweigh the pros.

Ultimately, I don't think the Colts should sign Arnold given his baggage and the uncertainty that surrounds his future, but I can absolutely see the intrigue of righting the ship of a young player who was a promising draft prospect and has shown flashes along the way.

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Publisher's Note: The initial angling around the Seth McGowan/character concerns example was not good enough. I still feel that the example is representative of a larger change in roster construction in the Ballard era, and I have since connected the dots in a fashion that is fairer to the player.