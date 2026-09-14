The Indianapolis Colts might have put up the NFL's worst Week 1 performance when they were destroyed by the Baltimore Ravens yesterday afternoon, 41-23.

The offense looked out of sorts, the defense resembled Swiss cheese, and even the special teams unit whiffed on an extra point.

While it's the first game of the regular season, and mistakes are understandable, this was also a Colts team that had high expectations walking into 2026 after being one of the hottest NFL teams last year.

With such an embarrassing loss, attention is already on general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen's future with the team after nothing but disappointment from both during their respective times in Indianapolis.

In an article from The Athletic's James Boyd, something is mentioned that must be brought to light: Ballard and Steichen shouldn't feel comfortable, even with just one game logged for the 2026 season.

"So far, the sequel is off to a nightmarish start, and neither Ballard nor Steichen should feel safe after being at the helm of such an embarrassing showing."

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches the action on the field Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I mentioned in a piece that the Ravens could be a Super Bowl contender, and it might soften the blow of such a horrific showing at Lucas Oil Stadium.

However you cut the cake, Indianapolis couldn't have played a more inefficient and uninspired game against Baltimore.

This wasn't going to be an easy game for Indianapolis, given how talented Baltimore is on both sides of the ball with the likes of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Trey Hendrickson.

But nothing seemed to go right for this team. Daniel Jones couldn't get into a rhythm and looked like he did with the New York Giants; Alec Pierce didn't play like a top wideout; Lou Anarumo couldn't handle the Ravens' offense.

If Indianapolis doesn't turn things around immediately, the next four games could be a nightmare. They play the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead.

If the Colts play like this for the next four games, they could realistically finish that five-game slate with a losing record, or worse, an 0-5 start.

Steichen deserves criticism since Indianapolis is his team, but most of the attention should be pointed at Ballard.

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard is seen on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ballard's tenure as the Colts' general manager has been mediocre, at best. After losing yesterday, he now has a career win-loss-draw record of 70-79-1. In nine full seasons, only two of his teams have made the playoffs, with just one postseason victory.

The fact he's in his 10th season with a losing record and nearly no postseason success is already baffling, but we must also factor in that Indianapolis hasn't won the AFC South with him in charge of the front office.

The Colts have 16 games left, so the alarm bells shouldn't be ringing just yet. But it can't be overstated how awful they looked, regardless of whether it was against a potential juggernaut like the Ravens.

The excuses for Steichen and Ballard are completely gone. If Indianapolis can fix things and pile up wins after this absent start, it will make the ground underneath these two more secure.

But if the mediocrity persists and snowballs, it's over for this duo, and the Colts will likely tear down this setup to the studs to wipe the slate clean.

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