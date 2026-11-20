The Indianapolis Colts had another difficult night against the Houston Texans, losing 26-3 in frustrating fashion yet again. Additionally, the performance left plenty of questions about where this team goes from here.

With the season continuing to slip away, the margin for error is getting smaller and the pressure is mounting on an organization that needs to find some answers. As always, there were a few positives to take away, but the overall performance offered another reminder of just how much work remains ahead.

Let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from Indianapolis' faceplant in primetime.

GOOD

Seth McGowan

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive end Logan Hall (96) during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan was one of the few Colts players who provided a genuine spark before his afternoon was cut short by a hamstring injury.

The rookie running back gave Indianapolis some much-needed explosiveness in the return game, ripping off kickoff returns of 30, 40 and 47 yards to give the offense solid starting field position. His role as a rusher before leaving the game was limited to just three carries for seven yards, but the Colts continue to show belief in their young rusher.

Unfortunately, McGowan's injury overshadowed what had been a promising showing. His ability to create big plays in the return game gives Indianapolis another potential avenue for generating offense and could make him a valuable contributor as he continues to develop.

The Colts have spent much of the season searching for reliable production beyond their established playmakers, and McGowan was showing signs of being able to provide some of that. Losing him, even temporarily, would be an unfortunate setback for a young player who was beginning to find his footing in the NFL

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) celebrates after he sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adetomiwa Adebawore continues to be one of the more encouraging developments on the Colts' defensive line. While the unit as a whole struggled to generate pressure and make life difficult for C.J. Stroud, Adebawore was once again the exception, logging the only sack of the evening, despite facing frequent double teams.

Adebawore has increasingly become the player Indianapolis can rely on to create disruption up front, and that distinction is particularly important given how little production the Colts have received from the rest of their defensive front.

His continued emergence is especially encouraging after his contract extension. The organization clearly believes there is another level to Adebawore's game, and his recent performances are beginning to provide some evidence that the investment could pay off.

However, an extension also raises expectations. There is still development ahead, but having a young defensive lineman begin to establish himself as a legitimate building block is an important positive for a unit with plenty of questions to answer.

Indianapolis just needs more players to follow Adebawore's lead.

Rookie Defenders

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing the Colts can take away from Thursday night, it's that their defensive rookies continue to show encouraging signs despite the team's overall struggles. CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher and AJ Haulcy each had moments worth recognizing, and I wanted to give them each their flowers.

Allen continues to demonstrate an impressive combination of speed, instincts and intelligence. His ability to find the football and consistently make tackles has become a defining part of his early contributions. With a team-leading 15-tackle game, that's now three double-digit tackle performances in the last four for Allen.

Boettcher has similarly shown an ability to be around the football and contribute in the middle of the defense, finding his way into the backfield and even making a play to force a turnover on downs late in the game.

Haulcy's rookie season has been rocky, but snagging his first NFL interception should be a nice confidence boost.

None of these players are finished products, and there will undoubtedly be growing pains down the road. But Allen, Boettcher and Haulcy are showing that Indianapolis may have found some legitimate young talent through the draft that they can build around. That on its own is worth some optimism.

BAD

Defensive Line

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) reacts after making a stop Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' defensive line once again demonstrated just how much work remains to be done before this unit can be considered a reliable strength of the defense.

Indianapolis struggled to generate meaningful pressure on C.J. Stroud throughout the first half, failing to get any pressure on the pocket and allowing the Texans quarterback to sit comfortably in the pocket and survey the field. Outside of Adebawore, there was very little disruption, leaving Houston with far too much freedom to operate.

But the problem goes beyond the lack of sacks. A pass rush that can't consistently influence the passer is a pass rush that doesn't work. The Colts were largely unable to do that. When Stroud had the time to work through his progressions and wait for receivers to uncover against a depleted secondary, it's game over.

The bigger concern is what this performance says about the personnel Indianapolis currently has available. Adebawore's emergence is encouraging, but one player cannot be expected to carry an entire defensive front. The Colts need more consistent contributions from their defensive tackles and edge rushers, particularly if they want to compete against the better quarterbacks in the AFC.

If the unit cannot generate pressure without blitzing or relying on individual efforts, it will remain a unit that's made no progress from a year ago, and arguably has gotten worse.

Shane Steichen

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Steichen continues to make decisions that raise legitimate questions about his ability to get the most out of this football team.

Indianapolis had no offense to speak of, yet there has been little indication that Steichen has found a reliable solution. Daniel Jones---who Steichen continues to stand by for seemingly no reason---and the rest of the players have not been put in particularly favorable positions to succeed. He even forced Spencer Shrader to try two field goals from 56 and 62 yards respectively in the first half, one which he missed and one which was blocked, giving Houston great field position against a banged up defense. A prime example of setting your players up for failure.

When the offense is as inept at this, it's a reflection of one person, and one person only.

The larger issue is that Steichen appears to be running out of answers. His continued commitment to Jones is reaching impossible-to-defend status, and there needs to be some accountability for the lack of progress.

Steichen needs to demonstrate that he can still lead the Colts in the right direction. Right now, there is very little evidence that he can.

Tyler Warren

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) and safety Calen Bullock (2) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore slump continues for Tyler Warren, who managed just one catch for 22 yards.

Warren has been one of the more promising pieces of the Colts' offense this season, making his quiet night another frustrating development in a passing game that desperately needs reliable contributors. His first two targets were both difficult opportunities, with one getting tipped and another arriving at his feet. When Warren finally managed to make a reception, it came on a dangerous throw that left him shaken up.

It would be unfair to place much of the blame for his limited production on Warren himself. The opportunities simply have not been there, and the lack of any threat at wide receiver makes it easier for defenses to key in on him against the pass.

Warren is an important part of the team's long-term plans, and his ability to contribute as both a receiver and blocker makes him a valuable weapon. But Thursday night was just further proof that Warren can't be a one-man band.

The Colts need to do a better job of utilizing Warren. Whether that means creating more opportunities underneath, moving him around the formation or incorporating him more deliberately into the progression, he should be a consistent part of the offensive game plan.

Indianapolis invested significant draft capital in him for a reason. Allowing Warren to become an afterthought in an ineffective offense is not doing either side any favors.

UGLY

Secondary

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) catches a pass for a touchdown over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenneth Harris (33) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' secondary was exposed in a significant way Thursday night, and the circumstances surrounding the position group make the performance even more concerning. Indianapolis entered the game without both of its starting cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, leaving an already thin position group with very little margin for error.

That lack of depth and experience quickly became apparent.

Kenneth Harris and Johnathan Edwards were among the players thrust into larger roles. Harris, in particular, had a costly defensive holding penalty that extended a Houston possession and allowed one of Houston's three passing touchdowns. The Colts simply did not have the personnel available to consistently match up with Houston's receiving threats.

The bigger problem is that this is not an entirely new concern. Indianapolis has struggled defensively in recent weeks, and the absence of Gardner and Ward only exposed how little quality the Colts have for depth at the position, adding another task to the offseason to-do list.

Offensive Line

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves (71) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line was a significant problem for Indianapolis, contributing to nearly every major offensive shortcoming throughout the night.

The Colts struggled to establish running lanes, averaging an abysmal 2.2 yards per carry. Daniel Jones repeatedly found not trusting his protection, which contributed to the lack of consistency through the air.

The absence of both starting offensive tackles in Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis certainly deserves conversation. Losing two important pieces of the protection is a difficult challenge for any offensive line, particularly against a Houston defense capable of generating pressure from multiple positions. However, the problems extended beyond simply missing those starters. To put it simply, the unit as a whole was just a big, sloppy mess.

In the bigger picture, this means the Colts will have to continue investing in their offensive line moving forward, since their depth players have clearly proven to not be on the necessary level to manage a single injury, let alone multiple.

Run Game

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' running game was virtually nonexistent against Houston.

Jonathan Taylor managed just 21 yards on 11 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per attempt, while the team as a whole finished with only 38 rushing yards on 17 attempts. For years, the Colts have been able to hang their hat on having a strong ground attack. But that wasn't the case Thursday night.

The bigger issue is that when the run game isn't working, there has been very little evidence that the offense can turn elsewhere for reliable production. The result is an offense that becomes incredibly predictable and far too easy to defend.

The Colts cannot expect to be competitive when they are this predictable and this easy to defend. There's more than plenty of work to do in order to elevate the offense back to a level of competence.