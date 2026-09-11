Colts' DeForest Buckner Reveals How Close He Was to Retiring

DeForest Buckner has been a constant on the Indianapolis Colts' defense since 2020. And it almost came to an end this offseason.

Buckner suffered a herniated disc in his neck against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 last season. He received stem cell injections and returned to play in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, but ultimately underwent a season-ending procedure following the contest.

After the procedure, Buckner seriously considered retirement but ultimately chose to return for his 11th season.

"I definitely had questions – if I was going to be standing here before you today," Buckner admitted on Thursday. "I had moments of thinking of hanging up the cleats and everything like that. But that’s just not how things roll in the Buckner household.

"So, I'm obviously having those conversations with people closest to me, mainly my wife. She just was by my side each and every step of the way, just supporting me, and taking it one day at a time, and I'm in a great place.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) warms up on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner worked hard all offseason to ensure his neck was back to full strength and able to handle the beating that comes with being a defensive lineman. The rehab took months, and Buckner even had to adjust his technique to protect his neck better moving forward.

As training camp progressed, Buckner's work with the first-team offense increased. It didn’t take long for the former All-Pro to look like his normal self, generating pressure and getting after the quarterback. Buckner even received action in the Colts' final preseason contest, signaling he is ready to go.

"I got a couple full-speed reps, I got four reps in our last preseason game," Buckner said. "Yeah personally, I checked all the boxes that I needed to check before getting into the season. So, I'm ready to get out there.”

With Buckner healthy, everyone knows what they are going to get from the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. In only 10 games last season, Buckner tallied 47 tackles, 4.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. Buckner remains a force as a pass rusher, and the Colts' pass rush greatly struggled when he was sidelined.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walks up the field on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But plenty of areas of the Colts' defense still have question marks. Indy comes into the season with five new starters on the defensive side of the ball, including two players who have yet to play an NFL game. Despite the new faces, Buckner is confident the group will be successful.

"Anybody would be curious on how everything’s going to shake out at the end of the year, having new guys out there playing amongst each other and everything, but all that matters is just the trust that you build amongst each other," Buckner explained. "The camaraderie that you have in the locker room and the chemistry that you have on the field, and I feel like we're continuing to grow each and every day and get closer to where we want to be and yeah, it's going to be fun.”

Buckner and the Colts' new-look defense will be tested immediately as the Baltimore Ravens come to town for Week 1. An offense that includes Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers will give the best defensive units trouble. It will take all three levels of the defense working together to contain Declan Doyle's squad.

The Colts have the defensive talent to compete with the Ravens' offense. The difference will come down to execution, as small mistakes could decide the expectedly close contest.

Buckner and the defense will likely have to finish the job if the Colts want to start the season 1-0. That type of pressure, along with chasing a Super Bowl with his teammates, is exactly why Buckner will return to the field for the 2026 season.

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