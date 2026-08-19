Earlier today, the Indianapolis Colts made a bevy of roster adjustments. They parted ways with wide receiver E.J. Horton Jr. and offensive tackle Bayron Matos; they also placed tight end Carson Towt on Injured Reserve.

Along with the aforementioned moves, Indianapolis also signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, tight end Tyler Moore, and former Indiana Hoosiers tackle, Trey Wedig.

we have signed free agents T Roy Mbaeteka, TE Tyler Moore and T Trey Wedig.



we have also placed TE Carson Towt on the IR and waived WR E.J. Horton Jr. and T Bayron Matos. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 18, 2026

Mbaeteka was acquired after the departure of Matos, the latter of whom hardly saw action in the Colts' preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

Mbaeteka hasn't seen any regular season action since he was signed to the New York Giants' practice squad in 2022. He's had stops with the Giants, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins.

Given that Luke Tenuta and Nolan Rucci are dealing with injuries, adding Mbaeteka makes perfect sense ahead of Indy's second preseason bout this weekend with the Atlanta Falcons.

Next is rookie tight end Tyler Moore. Moore went undrafted out of Iowa State after playing five years for the Cyclones.

During his 45-game career, Moore was primarily used as a blocker while securing 21 catches for 245 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

After Towt was placed on Injured Reserve, Indianapolis saw the need to replace the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward.

In a room containing Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory, it's hard to imagine that Moore will make much of an impact, especially considering that veteran Pharoah Brown is still fighting for a roster spot.

Lastly, and most prominently, Indianapolis signed the former Wisconsin Badger and Hoosier offensive tackle, Wedig.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig (78) is shown during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Maryland 23-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wedig came to fame in Curt Cignetti's first season as the head coach of the Hoosiers in 2024. That season, Indiana took the college football world by storm by getting to the college playoffs.

They'd eventually fall to the Fighting Irish, who at the time was led by current Colts signal-caller, Riley Leonard.

That season, Wedig was an efficient anchor, putting together excellent Pro Football Focus grades of 83.5 overall, 85.1 run-blocking, and 74.2 pass-blocking on 830 total snaps.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Wedig after he went undrafted in 2025. The Rams opted to release Wedig on August 24th of last year. After that, the Cardinals picked him up but then released him on December 16th.

Similar to Mbaeteka's signing, Wedig will have a huge opportunity to catch the eye of Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., with injuries to Tenuta and Rucci.

The Colts are preparing to face the Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend for their second preseason game and will also host two joint practices at Grand Park with the NFC South contender.

Roster moves are expected to happen at a rapid rate during the preseason, so we'll see how these three new acquisitions pan out.

The preseason may not be the most glamorous for NFL fans, but for players like Mbaeteka, Moore, and Wedig, they are paramount in having an avenue to either make the Colts' 53-man roster, or practice squad.

Expect to see these new talents on the field should they get through the next three days ahead of Saturday's clash with the Falcons.

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