Colts Could Turn to Hunter Wohler With A.J. Haulcy Still Sidelined

The Indianapolis Colts are finally closing in on Week 1 and the secondary is already dealing with another injury.

Rookie safety A.J. Haulcy has been sidelined for roughly two weeks with an ankle issue, leaving his status for Sunday’s opener against the Baltimore Ravens up in the air.

Luckily, this does not sound like anything serious. Shane Steichen did not rule Haulcy in or out Monday, saying, “Yeah, he’s still working it, but we’ll see how this week goes.”

But if Haulcy cannot go, Indianapolis should still feel pretty comfortable with Hunter Wohler stepping into that starting spot.

Wohler Is More Than Capable

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wohler’s rookie season never really got started, but his first NFL training camp gave Indianapolis plenty to be excited about.

The 2025 seventh-round pick intercepted two passes during a joint practice with Baltimore, including one from Lamar Jackson, before a Lisfranc injury suffered in the preseason ended his season before Week 1.

Now he could get his first real opportunity against the same Ravens team.

At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Wohler gives Colts DC Lou Anarumo the versatility he wants from that spot. The Colts initially listed him as a linebacker after drafting him, and Indianapolis has viewed him as someone capable of playing both safety and linebacker.

He also finished his Wisconsin career with 229 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 16 passes defensed across 43 games.

Simply put, if Indianapolis needs Wohler to hold down the spot for a week or two, he is more than capable.

But Don’t Get It Twisted

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back AJ Haulcy (DB36) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wohler can handle the assignment, but make no mistake: this should still be Haulcy’s spot once he is healthy.

The third-round pick out of LSU was my favorite Chris Ballard selection from the 2026 draft, and everything we saw this summer only made me more excited about his rookie season.

Haulcy finished his college career with 10 interceptions and quickly worked his way toward the top of the safety competition. Anarumo said during camp that he could not recall Haulcy making a mental error, while Steichen praised his instincts and ability to stay around the football.

That is exactly what this secondary needs.

Haulcy has the physicality to play around the box, the instincts to make plays in coverage and the production Indianapolis has been searching for at safety. Pairing him with Bynum should give Anarumo plenty of flexibility on the back end.

So if Wohler has to start Sunday, the Colts should feel comfortable.

But once Haulcy is healthy, No. 25 deserves to be right back in that starting spot. This injury may delay the beginning of his rookie season, but it does not change how excited this coaching staff is about what he can become in Indianapolis.

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