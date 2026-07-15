3 Burning Questions for Colts Special Teams Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a couple of weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Rounding out the series is the special teams unit, which will be a hotbed of competition for a spot on the final roster.

Who Wins the Kicking Competition?

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are no questions to be had about punter Rigoberto Sanchez or long snapper Luke Rhodes, other than whether either will be heading to the Pro Bowl this season. Both are at the top of their respective positions in the league and should continue to perform as such this season.

However, the Colts will hold a true kicking competition this summer between Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe that is expected to last throughout the preseason. Shrader was having an exceptional 2025, going 13-of-14 (92.5%) on field goals and 14-of-14 on extra points before a severe knee injury sidelined him for the season. The Colts later brought in Grupe, who excelled in Indy by going a perfect 11-of-11 and 10-of-10 on field goals and extra points.

Special teams coordinator Brian Mason noted that a kicking competition between two proven players is a rarity in this league, but one the Colts are thankful for.

"Certainly, with two proven guys probably at this level is certainly unique," Mason mentioned. "Last year, we had a kicking competition between two kickers who were a little bit maybe more unproven. Similar competition and structure in the way that we'll do that. It's exciting. Certainly, we have two guys that we think are deserving and talented enough to be starting kickers in the NFL that are both great teammates and do all the right things and work really hard."

Mason explained that Shrader and Grupe will obviously be judged on who makes the most kicks, with certain kicks holding more weight than others depending on the situation. They will also be graded on their mentality from a routine and poise standpoint, leg talent, and percentage of kicks down the middle vs. misses or ugly misses.

It will be an extensive competition that is truly 50/50 as we head into training camp.

Will the Colts Have a New Returner?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts drafted wide receiver Anthony Gould in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft due to his background as an All-American returner. Unfortunately, Gould's success in college has not translated to the pros.

Because Gould has failed to make a difference in the return game, the kick and punt return duties could be up for grabs. Rookie Deion Burks figures to play into that competition due to his blazing speed and explosiveness. The seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma has some experience returning kicks, and Mason believes he could give the Colts a dangerous threat at that position.

“As a returner, he had good hands and he's got unbelievable quickness, acceleration, speed," Mason said about Burks. "I think it was a unique draft where there were a – it was a really good draft for returners and there was a number of returners that had really good accel and speed. And certainly, he's got that kind of home run threat in that mix of returners that were in this draft.”

While Burks will have to earn the return job, it seems like the Colts are going into training camp with an open mind at both spots. Depending on how the rest of the roster shakes out, whoever loses the competition may be looking for work come September.

Who Replaces Ashton Dulin at Gunner?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) runs during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Dulin has been one of the best special teams players in the NFL over the last few years, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2021. But with Dulin expected to have a much bigger role on offense this season, the Colts could be looking to replace their top gunner.

"For everybody, how we use them on special teams is going to be dictated on how many reps they get on offense and defense," Mason admitted. "So, a guy that's getting a high rep count on offense or defense, or is a starter on offense and defense, will have a more limited role on special teams.

"So certainly, if that happens with Ashton, we’ll adjust his role to still be able to utilize him in some way, shape or form, but obviously, by being smart to make sure he's doing the best he can for the team in whatever role he has on offense and defense.”

Dulin currently holds the upper hand for the WR3 role as the Colts head into training camp. With that in mind, guys like Burks, Laquon Treadwell, and Jaylon Jones should be in the running to supplant Dulin at gunner. Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens are other names who could factor into the competition as well.

The absence of Dulin on special teams will be a bigger loss than people realize. It will be crucial for the Colts to find a suitable replacement this summer.

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