The Indianapolis Colts are nearing their international clash against the Washington Commanders.

Indianapolis's biggest strength is its offense, led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. However, the receiver position is thin after Alec Pierce sustained a heel injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, ahead of this critical matchup in London, the wide receiver room is even more barren after it was announced that Keenan Allen will miss the game with a groin injury.

Colts downgraded WR Keenan Allen to out for Sunday’s game in London against the Commanders due to his groin injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2026

Allen was coming off the heels of his best game this year against the Houston Texans. Allen secured six passes for 63 yards and the only touchdown in that contest for Indy.

Indianapolis didn't exactly have the most intimidating receiver corps, even with Allen on the field. Now, they'll have to figure out how to navigate the passing game with Josh Downs as the only consistent threat.

The wideouts who will suit up against the Commanders are Downs, Darius Slayton, Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who was just elevated to the active roster from the practice squad today.

Dulin is still listed as questionable with an ankle designation, but appears on track to play Sunday.

We have elevated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsWAS. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 3, 2026

Expect Downs and tight end Tyler Warren to be peppered with targets from Jones, which might open up some opportunities for the rest of the receiver corps.

This is arguably the worst time to be this thin at the receiver position for Indianapolis. The Commanders are coming off a colossal win over the defending Super Bowl champs, the Seattle Seahawks.

Sam Darnold threw two interceptions and had a whopping 10 of his passes broken up by Washington's defense.

This was also with superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the field, who accounted for 10 catches for 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The problem is, Indianapolis doesn't have a receiver even close to what Smith-Njigba is capable of. Washington also smashed Seattle's ground game, allowing just 44 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The keys to getting this offense going through the air will be to utilize Slayton and Dulin to press Washington's defense deep. This will allow easier throws to Downs, while opening up the ground attack for Taylor.

Washington will likely load the box to hault Taylor's effectiveness to force Jones to beat them with a lesser receiver corps.

On paper, this is a horrible matchup for the Colts' pass-catchers, so head coach Shane Steichen will have his work cut out for him.

Indianapolis rebounded last week against the Texans to get to 1-2. This isn't a 'must-win' game for the Colts, but if they can level themselves with a 2-2 record by getting a win over Washington, it puts them in a good spot.

The Colts' schedule gets easier after their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heading into that game at Acrisure Stadium with a 2-2 record is exactly what this team needs after starting 0-2.

The first five games for the Colts are fiery, so if they can somehow escape with a 3-2 record, it will give them excellent momentum as they start the smoother avenue of their 2026 season.

But that 3-2 record can't be obtained without navigating this matchup with the Commanders. It will be interesting to see how the Colts operate their passing game without yet another key contributor on the field.

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