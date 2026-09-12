Colts vs. Ravens Best Bets: 5 Wagers to Target in Week 1

Week 1 is finally here, and the player-prop board for the Colts vs. Ravens has plenty of value if you know where to look.

The approach stays the same—find the matchup Indianapolis wants to lean on, isolate the trends behind it and build the card from there.

For me, everything starts with Jonathan Taylor. Shane Steichen should look to establish him early and often, and if Baltimore starts creeping bodies toward the box, that should create opportunities for Daniel Jones and Indianapolis' deep threats downfield.

Jonathan Taylor Over 0.5 Anytime Touchdowns (-175)

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor scored 20 total touchdowns last season and found the end zone in seven of his first 10 games, including five games with three touchdowns during that stretch.

The last time Taylor played Baltimore, he scored twice—once rushing and once receiving. He also found plenty of success against Jesse Minter's Chargers defense last season, scoring three rushing touchdowns in that matchup.

Taylor should be the centerpiece of Indianapolis' game plan, making over 0.5 anytime touchdowns (-175) a strong way to start the card.

Alec Pierce Over 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) pulls in a pass Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one of the best value plays of the week.

Pierce cleared this number in 73% of his games in 2025 and seven of his final 10, averaging 68.6 receiving yards per game over that 10-game stretch.

Baltimore allowed 247.9 passing yards per game last season, tied for 31st in the NFL, while Pierce averaged five targets over his final five games.

There is also an interesting correlation here: when Taylor scored a touchdown in games Pierce played last season, Pierce cleared 43.5 receiving yards 89% of the time.

If Baltimore sells out to slow down Taylor, Pierce should have opportunities to make them pay downfield.

Spencer Shrader Over 1.5 Field Goals (-115)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is my favorite play of the week.

Shrader cleared this number in each of the final five games he was healthy last season, connecting on 16 field goals during that stretch. He also did not miss a kick during the preseason.

Baltimore allowed 2.1 field goals per game in 2025, and Shrader already showed his ceiling last season with a five-field-goal performance against Denver.

If Indianapolis moves the ball but stalls a few times in Baltimore territory, Shrader should once again be busy.

Lamar Jackson Under 6.5 Rushing Attempts (+115)

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson stayed under this number in seven of his final 10 games last season and four of his final five.

Indianapolis finished 31st against the pass in 2025, and that is the key here. Baltimore should not need Jackson to consistently use his legs to attack this Colts defense.

At plus money, under 6.5 rushing attempts (+115) is worth taking.

Under 48 Total Points (-110)

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Khalil Herbert (26) celebrates with offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colts-Ravens games have gone under in 12 of 14 meetings since 2004, and early-season unders remain one of my favorite trends.

Offenses generally need time to establish rhythm and chemistry, and I expect both teams to lean on their rushing attacks early. Twelve games went under during Week 1 last season, while games with totals above 43 went under in 15 of 23 across the last two season openers.

I expect a low-scoring first half and a game that stays below 48.

Good luck and bet responsibly.

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