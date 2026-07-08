3 Burning Questions for Colts Safeties Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the safety position, where the Colts may have the makings of a young, formidable duo for years to come.

Will Cam Bynum Become a Pro Bowler?

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) smiles through warmups Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum proved last season why he was deserving of the four-year, $60 million contract the Colts handed to him in the spring of 2025. Bynum racked up 81 tackles, a career-high four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble while handling the backend of the defense. His four interceptions also led the Colts last season.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had envisioned moving Bynum around the field to put him in more advantageous spots to make plays. Unfortunately, Bynum was forced to play deep for most of the year due to limitations from the other safeties. That could change this season.

"I think that Cam has the ability to do a number of different things," Anarumo said. "I think that the way offenses are these days, where they're attacking all parts of the field, you want guys to be able to have the ability to not only cover a short zone, but be able to cover a deep zone and not just say, ‘Hey, he's pigeonholed to doing this one thing.’ I think the more the guys that can do more jobs physically – because that's what it starts with, right? The better we'll be."

With Kenny Moore II no longer with the team, the Colts will be relying on Bynum's playmaking ability to force turnovers all over the field. The Colts have already been experimenting with moving Bynum around the field in mandatory minicamp as well.

Bynum was close to achieving his first Pro Bowl nod a season ago. 2026 may just be the year.

Can A.J. Haulcy Take the Reins at Strong Safety?

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) drops back during a drill Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A big reason why the Colts are able to move Bynum around the field is the addition of A.J. Haulcy. The third-round pick out of LSU is a ball hawk who consistently finds ways to get his hands on the football. Haulcy finished his college career with 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles to go along with 19 passes defensed.

But what the Colts have been most impressed by is Haulcy's football IQ. He has picked up Anarumo's defense very quickly and is noticing things during film sessions before the coaches even point them out. It has the coaching staff very excited about his potential.

"I think we, not only the coaches, but Chris (Ballard) and his staff, we thought we had a really good feel for what (Haulcy) was all about," Anarumo explained. "And so far he's come in and exceeded my expectations, just from a mental standpoint in terms of picking things up, recall.

"He's not a repeat offender when it comes to a mistake that he may get. He gets football. Like he has a really good feel for subtleties of the game that maybe a guy as a rookie doesn't have. So, I'm excited about where his upside can go.”

Haulcy already looks to have the inside track to be the starter at strong safety next to Bynum. With Haulcy's ability in coverage, Anarumo can use his two safeties interchangeably, giving the Colts' defense additional looks and the ability to disguise even more.

Can Hunter Wohler Be the Swiss Army Knife Colts Envision?

Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player the Colts are excited to get back is Hunter Wohler. Wohler was also having a solid training camp last year as a rookie before a Lisfranc injury sidelined him for the season.

Now that Wohler is back from the injury, the Colts have been thinking of ways to move him around the defense. He is expected to be in the mix for the starting strong safety spot with Haulcy, Juanyeh Thomas, and Jonathan Owens. Wohler has shown an ability to play deep and close to the line of scrimmage, making him a versatile chess piece.

Because of that versatility and his size, Wohler can also be used as a linebacker when the Colts go into their Dime package (six defensive backs). Anarumo was already planning to use Wohler in this role last season before the injury, and the defensive staff remains very high on him.

Wohler intrigued the Colts last year with his ability to play anywhere on the field and in a variety of different situations. It could lead to a larger-than-expected role for the seventh-round pick when he is finally able to make his regular-season debut.

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