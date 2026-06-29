Colts Duo Touted as Having Potential to Become Something Special

In Lou Anarumo's defensive scheme, it's all about having capable safeties. Luckily, the Indianapolis Colts have a promising duo in Cam Bynum and rookie A.J. Haulcy.

While Haulcy is a rookie and hasn't shown what he can do in the pros, he has the football IQ, tape, and instincts to be successful alongside Bynum. For Sports Illustrated insider, Albert Breer, this belief is strongly supported.

"Colts third-round pick A.J. Haulcy is a rookie to watch. His instincts and feel for the game have shown up right away.

And while there’s only so much you can see from a rookie before the pads go on, it’s trending now toward the LSU product starting opposite Cam Bynum at safety.

If he hits, it could give DC Lou Anarumo the best pair he’s had at the position he puts a lot on, since Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell helped lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl."

As Breer points out, Anarumo's excellent defense that helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI featured a duo of potent safeties in Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell.

That season, Bates secured an interception, four pass breakups, and 88 tackles. As for Bell, he secured another interception, three pass breakups, and 97 total tackles.

Both were strong and consistent in their performances, forcing offenses to be mindful of their abilities. As Breer points out, if Haulcy hits, then Anarumo can have another seriously talented safety tandem.

Starting with Bynum, he came to Indianapolis via free agency and immediately made an impact, which lasted all season. He led the Colts in interceptions (4) while tacking on 81 tackles and three tackles for loss.

He also injected this defense with an infectious personality that spread like wildfire, bringing out the best in his teammates.

As for Haulcy, he showed incredible ball-hawking skills during his four years in college. His final two are the most prominent.

In 2024, with the Houston Cougars, he hauled in five interceptions and broke up eight passes. In 2025, with the LSU Tigers, he did much of the same, securing three interceptions and breaking up four passes.

Per Pro Football Focus, he was efficient against the pass, notching an elite grade of 88.6 on 407 coverage snaps.

It will all depend on Haulcy adjusting quickly to NFL speed, but he has the intangibles to make it happen at the pro level.

"Ball hawk. For sure one of those safeties that's going to set the tone."@Colts safety Cam Bynum (@Cambeezy_) is looking forward to seeing what rookie A.J Haulcy (@Atwice_) can do in the NFL. 🏈#ForTheShoe | @WISHNews8 | @wrtv pic.twitter.com/tFi9sbM9Uc — Andrew Chernoff (@ADChernoff) May 19, 2026

Breer's assessment of what this duo could become is accurate. Bynum is coming off arguably the best season of his career, while Haulcy has all of the tools to fit perfectly into Anarumo's scheme, should he earn the starting position.

Everyone talks about the Colts' offense, but this defense will be vital to success this season. With a capable safety duo in play, that will help the pass-rush and put more to think about into the minds of opposing offenses.

If Haulcy can replicate in the NFL what we saw from him in college, then this safety duo could become one of the most unexpectedly dangerous in the league.

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