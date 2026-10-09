Colts-Steelers Final Injury Report: Who’s In and Who’s Out for Week 5?

The final injury reports are in ahead of the Colts and Steelers’ Week 5 clash on Sunday. Both teams go into the weekend with different questions they each need answered before kickoff as they each look to improve to 3-2 on the year.

Let’s take a look at both teams’ reports, determine who’s likely to play, who’s likely to sit out and what each injury means going into an important early-season bout between two conference foes.

Indianapolis Colts Final Injury Report

OUT:

LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs)

WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring)

DE Arden Key (hamstring)

TE Will Mallory (thumb)

QUESTIONABLE:

WR Keenan Allen (rest/groin)

WR Darius Slayton (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (rest/groin)

Indianapolis rules out four players, with no true surprises. That said, the Colts will be down two starters on defense. Defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss multiple games with his hamstring injury, with this week being the first. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies, who had an interception for the Colts last week, also suffered a rib injury that will keep him out of this Sunday’s contest.

Expect plenty of rookie action on Sunday as a result of these knocks. CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher to both take snaps at linebacker while the edge duo of Caden Curry and George Gumbs Jr. should see some playing time as well. Gumbs is yet to suit up for an NFL game, so his professional debut could be on the horizon.

Ashton Dulin will miss his third game of the season already, so the Colts will have to make things work on special teams without their top gunner. Tight end Will Mallory just had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday after starting the season on injured reserve, but him being ruled out against Pittsburgh proves the Colts are using an abundance of caution with him moving forward.

Center Tanor Bortolini went from limited on Wednesday to a full participant Thursday, and now logged another full practice Friday. He enters the weekend without an injury designation and will start. That’s an underrated development, as Indy’s offensive line has been stellar through the first month and losing continuity would be a big hit to the unit’s current positive momentum.

There’s three Colts listed as questionable this week, with two wide receivers. Keenan Allen is questionable for the second week in a row, but completed a full practice on Friday, which is a significant step towards suiting up this weekend. Darius Slayton is a new addition to the injury report late in the week having been limited on Friday with a knee injury. Given the issue appears to have just popped up, Slayton may have to wait yet another week to make his Colts debut.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs with the ball, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is trending towards playing. After two straight days being limited, Ward was a full participant in the week’s final session. The questionable tag does add a little uncertainty, but a week of progress indicates Ward should be good to go.

Finally, it’s worth noting that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner did not practice Friday due to rest. No reason to worry about the veteran, though, as he doesn’t have any injury designation.

Overall, the final report for Indianapolis could’ve been much longer. Twelve different names showed up on the practice report this week, but only seven enter Week 5 with a designation. The possibility of being down three wide receivers is far from ideal, making that group the main on to monitor ahead of Sunday. On the practice squad, the Colts could turn to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine like they did last week should they need extra bodies.

For defensive practice squad elevations, Carl Lawson is likely to get the nod. WIthout Key, the Colts defensive end room lacks significant experience, so getting the 31-year-old into the mix could prove beneficial.

Pittsburgh Steelers Final Injury Report

OUT:

CB Jamel Dean (ankle)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot)

S DeShon Elliott (knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist)

RB Rico Dowdle (toe)

Not as long a final list for the Steelers, but a top-heavy report. Worst case scenario, Pittsburgh could be without four starters. Michael Pittman Jr.’s foot injury got worse throughout the week, so he won’t be playing his former team. No Jamel Dean hurts the secondary, especially with Jalen Ramsey also carrying a questionable tag. If both can’t go, the Steelers will have to turn to their backup cornerbacks Daylen Everette and Sean Murphy-Bunting, who was signed off the Buccaneers’ practice squad earlier in the week.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety DeShon Elliott’s 21-day practice window was opened this week but he’s yet to be activated off injured reserve, so he’s unavailable to dress until that transaction occurs.

Rico Dowdle was limited all week and is officially questionable with the toe injury that’s kept him out of Pittsburgh’s last two contests as well.

Comparing the two reports, I’d give the Steelers a slight advantage, although Pittsburgh’s secondary concerns and Indy’s injuries at wide receiver make for an interesting storyline entering the game. Those matchups on the outside could have a major influence on the eventual outcome, so how effectively each team takes advantage of the other’s personnel concerns could be a deciding factor.