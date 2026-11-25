The Indianapolis Colts received mixed injury news Wednesday as they prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants. While rookie defensive end Caden Curry will miss the remainder of the season with a wrist injury, wide receiver Alec Pierce provided an encouraging update on his recovery from a heel injury that has sidelined him for most of the year.

Pierce revealed Wednesday that he actually suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon during the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, clarifying that the injury was separate from the one he had offseason surgery for in March, offering some additional context about his extended absence.

The fifth-year receiver said he has made significant progress over the past several weeks and has returned to jogging on a treadmill while incorporating plyometric exercises into his rehabilitation. Pierce remains hopeful that he can return before the end of the season, although the Colts have emphasized that they will not rush him back before he is completely healthy.

Meanwhile, Curry's promising rookie campaign has officially come to an end. The Colts placed the sixth-round pick on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a ligament tear in his wrist during last Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans.

Curry required surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. He finishes his rookie campaign with 26 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries across 11 appearances. He also established himself as a valuable contributor on special teams.

Colts Wednesday Practice Report

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) stretches Wednesday, July 29, 2026, during the Colts Camp Kickoff at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis also received some encouraging developments on the practice field Wednesday, particularly in the secondary and along the offensive line.

Full Participants:

CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (groin)

Did Not Participate:

OT Jalen Travis (knee)

RB Seth McGowan (hamstring)

WR Deion Burks (personal)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

TE Drew Ogletree (knee)

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

DT Jerry Tillery (calf)

Gardner and Raimann both returned to full participation after missing last week's game against Houston. Taylor-Britt also practiced fully as Indianapolis opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. If the Colts can get him back in time for Sunday, it'll be a much-needed boost to a secondary that's lacking any firepower outside of Justin Walley now that Gardner and Charvarius Ward are both dealing with their own injuries.

Jalen Travis, Seth McGowan, Ward, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory and Jerry Tillery all remained sidelined, while Deion Burks was absent for personal reasons. In wake of both offensive tackles being unavailable last week, the Colts signed former Chiefs tackle Wanya Morris to their active roster, adding some insurance in the instance that both Travis and Raimann don't dress against the Giants, though Morris hasn't appeared in a game this season.