Two Trade Suitors Have Emerged for Colts QB Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts may not have to wait until the offseason to find a new home for Daniel Jones.

The veteran quarterback is now appearing on the radar of multiple teams as a possible trade target, meaning Indianapolis could have an opportunity to move on from Jones before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Jones was always viewed as a short-term solution for the Colts, and the team's recent moves have made its rebuilding direction increasingly clearer.

A trade would give Indianapolis another chance to recoup draft capital while allowing Jones to continue his career elsewhere rather than letting his time with the organization run its course at the end of the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens have emerged as perhaps the most logical landing spot for Daniel Jones, given their current situation at quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is headed to injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills, while backup Tyler Huntley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with turf toe, an injury he picked up in the same game.

That leaves undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in line to make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury.



Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/Cok4gbSvH3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

With both of their top quarterbacks sidelined, the Ravens have an obvious incentive to explore the trade market before the Nov. 10 deadline.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that conversations around the league led him to believe Jones was at least on Baltimore's radar. Adam Schefter also identified the Ravens as a potential landing spot, although neither report suggests a deal is imminent.

The 29-year-old Jones is far from a perfect solution, particularly after throwing five touchdowns against nine interceptions this season, but the Ravens wouldn't necessarily need him to be their long-term answer. If Jackson is unavailable for an extended period, Jones could provide a more established option than turning the offense over to an undrafted rookie with virtually no NFL experience.

Jones would have running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers at his disposal, giving him an excellent supporting cast as he tries to regain some of the form he showed before tearing his Achilles tendon last season.

Baltimore's offensive system could also help take some of the pressure off Jones by leaning on its ground game, rather than asking him to carry the offense on his own. That doesn't guarantee a turnaround, but it would give him a better opportunity to succeed than his current circumstances in Indianapolis.

Jones' 2026 base salary is $5.49 million and is fully guaranteed, but Fowler noted that the salary is tradable. Baltimore would take on the remaining contractual obligations, while the Colts would retain the salary-cap charges associated with the signing bonus they already paid. Jones also has a $10 million salary in 2027 that becomes fully guaranteed in March, giving a potential acquiring team a window to evaluate him before that commitment kicks in.

As for the trade compensation, it is difficult to envision Indianapolis demanding a significant return. Jones has struggled this season, while his contract and uncertain future would limit the number of teams willing to make a substantial investment. A late-round pick, potentially with conditions attached, could be a reasonable starting point for negotiations.

The Colts would also be inclined to move on from Jones, as getting his contract off the books before next year would clear up $38 million in cap space for their next general manager to utilize at his own discretion.

If the Colts release Daniel Jones after June 1st, they will create $38 million in cap space in the upcoming offseason.



Seems like a no-brainer at this point. pic.twitter.com/gsK78a9JVN — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 25, 2026

Baltimore needs help immediately, and Jones offers a blend of experience, a manageable remaining salary and enough upside to make the gamble worthwhile.

Minnesota Vikings

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings present a different kind of opportunity for Daniel Jones, one that could be appealing for a team with legitimate postseason aspirations. Minnesota is coming off its first loss of the season and has dealt with inconsistent quarterback play from Kyler Murray, who is also now dealing with a hamstring injury that could affect his availability for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Bills.

Murray's injury adds another reason for Minnesota to consider its options ahead of the deadline. While head coach Kevin O'Connell has maintained that Murray will remain the starter when healthy, the Vikings' offensive struggles have raised questions about whether the team has enough consistency at quarterback to compete. Carson Wentz is currently the primary alternative, but Jones could offer a more appealing option given his more recent experience as a starter.

Adam Schefter recently floated Minnesota as a potential landing spot for Jones, and the idea has gained some traction around the league. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has also argued that the Vikings should consider making a move for the Colts quarterback, pointing to the team's inconsistent offensive production and growing frustration with its quarterback play.

The Vikings should explore a possible trade for Colts QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/8XFK85ogYI — PFT Live (@PFT_Live) November 2, 2026

There's also a familiarity factor. Jones spent the final portion of the 2024 season in Minnesota after being released by the New York Giants, where he worked with O'Connell and became familiar with the team's offensive system, giving Jones a potential advantage over other quarterback options.

Jones would have a talented supporting cast headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and a defense capable of keeping the team competitive. He wouldn't necessarily need to arrive and immediately take over the starting job, but he could be an option for Minnesota to pivot to if Murray's injury lingers or his struggles continue. Given his previous experience in O'Connell's offense, Jones would have a shorter adjustment period than an unfamiliar quarterback.

Financially, the same considerations that apply to Baltimore would also apply to Minnesota. Jones carries a $5.49 million base salary for 2026, along with a $510,000 per-game roster bonus. The Vikings would assume the remaining contractual obligations in a trade, although Indianapolis could potentially absorb some of the cost to make a deal more appealing.

A trade would still represent a calculated gamble for Minnesota. Jones has struggled considerably this season. However, the Vikings wouldn't necessarily need to make a significant investment to bring him back into the building. If the Colts are willing to move him for a late-round selection, Minnesota could be inclined to add an experienced quarterback without sacrificing too much of its future.

Of the two potential destinations, Minnesota may be the more intriguing fit for Jones, even if Baltimore has the more pressing need. The Vikings already know what he brings to the table, and a reunion could give both sides an opportunity to revisit a relationship that never fully developed in 2024.