Colts Week 7 Position Grades: Offense Falls Flat Against Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts finally got a respectable performance from their defense Sunday. Unfortunately, the offense completely fell apart against Minnesota's relentless pressure.

Minnesota walked away with a 16-10 win, dropping Indianapolis to 2-5, and Brian Flores' defense was the story.

Flores is a mad scientist, and watching his pressure packages connect is like watching a piece of art come together in real time. The Vikings blitzed on an NFL-record 85.2% of Colts dropbacks in the Next Gen Stats era, and a one-dimensional Indianapolis offense had absolutely no answer.

A Colts fan could only wish. Here are my position grades from Week 7.

Quarterback: D-

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) avoids the tackle of Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (55) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones finished 13-of-22 for 108 yards, zero touchdowns and one late interception, earning a 53.2 offensive grade and 46.5 passing grade from PFF.

Jones faced pressure 16 times and took four sacks. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 83 yards from a clean pocket, but his completion percentage dropped to just 36.4% when under pressure.

Whether Jones had nowhere to go with the ball or Minnesota's pressure simply got there too quickly, he looked like the old Giants version of Daniel Jones again.

Running Back: B+

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor was basically the entire offense, rushing 18 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while gaining 64 yards after contact.

Seth McGowan also had a strong afternoon with 46 yards on 11 carries and provided a major spark in the return game.

Wide Receiver: D+

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) is pushed out of bounds Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Tennessee Titans safety Isaiah Oliver (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No Colts receiver finished with more than Keenan Allen's 31 yards, and the entire room combined for only 10 targets and 79 yards.

Jones did not always have time, but this group still made almost no impact. Indianapolis desperately needs some explosiveness back in this receiver room.

Tight End: D+

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Ogletree caught two passes, while the rest of the tight end room went without a catch on five targets.

This offense badly needs Tyler Warren back. The pass blocking was also rough, including a 30.4 PFF pass-blocking grade from Mo Alie-Cox.

Offensive Line: D

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leads a group of players off the field Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson held up well in pass protection, but the rest of the line struggled against Minnesota's constant pressure.

Indianapolis allowed four sacks on 16 pressures, while Tanner Bortolini, Nelson and Matt Goncalves averaged just a 45.8 run-blocking grade.

Defensive Line: B-

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) yells in excitement Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For once, this defense gave Indianapolis enough to win.

Minnesota finished with 136 rushing yards but no rushing touchdowns, while the Colts' defensive line generated 11 pressures and two sacks. The defensive ends played particularly well, although DeForest Buckner had a quiet afternoon.

Linebacker: C-

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Akeem Davis-Gaither showed real improvement in coverage with a 70.2 grade, but the rest of the linebacker room averaged just 43.9.

Run defense also left plenty to be desired outside of Jaylon Carlies, but limiting Minnesota's overall production was still a step in the right direction.

Cornerback: B-

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Walley had his breakout game with a 94.2 PFF coverage grade, while Kenneth Harris also played well.

Charvarius Ward struggled, but the group missed zero tackles and held Minnesota to only 150 passing yards and one touchdown without Sauce Gardner. This was a good showing for this group.

Safety: C-

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) react after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defending the run wasn't the issue for this unit. Pass coverage was a completely different story.

The unit averaged a 44.5 coverage grade and allowed a reception on every target, while Cam Bynum and A.J. Haulcy surrendered passer ratings of 118.8 and 152.1 when targeted.

Special Teams: D+

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) reacts after missing a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader missed two field goals for the first time in his career, from 56 and 48 yards.

The expectations are high because Shrader has been so reliable, so those misses hurt in a six-point loss. I still have zero concern about him going forward.

For most of this season, the defense has been the problem in Indianapolis.

Sunday was the exact opposite, and until this offense becomes more than Jonathan Taylor and hope, performances like this are going to keep happening.

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