The Indianapolis Colts are quickly approaching a crossroads in their season.

After another lopsided 42-7 defeat to the Jaguars, the team's four-game losing streak has exposed several areas of concern and raised questions about the direction of the franchise moving forward. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline fast approaching, the next week could prove pivotal for Indianapolis.

Here's a look at which Colts are trending in the right direction and which ones are losing ground after Week 8.

RISERS

DJ Giddens

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) looks on after the game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between the high likelihood Jonathan Taylor is moved before the Nov. 10 trade deadline and DJ Giddens’ impressive efficiency in limited action in the loss, he’s on track to see significantly more action.

Giddens only carried the ball six times, all in the fourth quarter, but did so for 7.2 yards per carry, enough to finish as the Colts’ leading rusher on the day. It will be interesting to see how the Colts approach their rushing attack if they do end up moving on from Taylor, but it’s clear that Giddens deserves a chance to prove he has a place in the offense.

CJ Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) sheds Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s safe to say CJ Allen has arrived.

Allen made his first NFL start in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and lit up the box score with double-digit tackles (10), a tackle for loss, and a sack, making an impact against both the run and the pass.

It took Allen a long time to get to this point after navigating several injuries over the last few months, but the rookie has quickly begun to take over the middle of the defense.

While it’s a small sample size and we’ll have to see how the rest of the season goes for the rookie, the early signs point to Allen being the heartbeat of the Colts’ defense moving forward.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Allen, the road hasn’t been smooth for Jaylahn Tuimoloau. Now in his second season, Tuimoloau spent most of his rookie year on the bench, recording only 17 tackles in 13 games.

Through eight games of this season, Tuimoloau has already exceeded that tackle total (18) and logged his first career start. An injury to Arden Key opened the door for him make his mark, and Tuimoloau has demonstrated significant improvement from a season ago.

Tuimoloau registered his first career sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, one that doubled as a forced fumble that his former college teammate, Caden Curry, scooped up for the takeaway.

As the focus of the Colts’ season shifts from competing to evaluating, Tuimoloau will have a chance to build on his performance in Jacksonville and carve out a regular role with the Colts going into next season.

FALLERS

Daniel Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) gives Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) a hug after an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 42-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to ask a game-managing quarterback to thrive without a high-end supporting cast around him, but at the same time, Daniel Jones has been putrid this season, and Sunday was no exception.

Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-six that opened the floodgates for the Jaguars. Still, it’s his offense, and the lack of results often falls on the quarterback’s shoulders.

Even though head coach Shane Steichen believes Jones gives the Colts the best chance to win, the results so far indicate otherwise.

Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) after an incomplete pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during game action at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Oct 15, 2023, in Jacksonville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs requested a trade earlier in the week, and it was painfully clear that his mind was elsewhere during Sunday’s beatdown.

Not only did Downs, Indianapolis’ leading receiver coming into the game, have a small influence (four catches for 23 yards and the lone touchdown), but his sulking body language and lack of effort jumped out. His lack of desire to jump on a loose fumble that he played a part in causing is a prime example.

If Downs doesn’t want to be in Indianapolis anymore, fine. But if he’s going to get his wish, he needs to demonstrate more maturity, or interested teams will pivot to alternatives.

Sauce Gardner

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Pro Football Focus, Sauce Gardner allowed two catches on four targets for 56 yards, the most yards given up by any Colts defender.

To make things worse, the trade the Colts made for Gardner at last year’s deadline is looking increasingly bad business. Not only does Indianapolis not have a first-round pick until 2028, the player they traded to the Jets in the deal is thriving.

AD Mitchell, whose Colts tenure was defined by missed opportunities, has turned his career around in New York. In the Jets’ loss to the Raiders, Mitchell racked up 142 receiving yards. The Colts haven’t had a 100-yard receiver since Week 9 last year.

Indirectly, that has an effect on Gardner, who’s still yet to truly figure it out as a Colt.

Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen coaches along the sideline in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where do we begin with Shane Steichen? Not only did he have players showing a lack of effort, but there was no evident desire to compete in this game from anybody, players and coaches included.

Steichen’s refusal to turn to Anthony Richardson Sr. despite having everything to gain by doing so underscores how unserious his team is about winning football games. While he may still have a job for now, clearly, he has one foot out the door already.

Tyler Warren

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) in the second quarter. during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday was an uncharacteristically bad day for Tyler Warren.

The typically reliable tight end caught four passes, but for only 18 yards. Only one catch went for a first down. But that’s not the most unusual part.

Warren appeared to be plagued by drops in Jacksonville, letting a number of passes slip through his hands, including the back-breaking pick-six that the Jaguars managed towards the end of the first half.

Whether the wet conditions or the two-week absence played any part in his struggles is unclear, but needless to say the Colts need more out of their stud tight end.