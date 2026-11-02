CJ Allen Rises from Ashes to Meet Colts' Lofty Expectations with Rebuild Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-6 after losing their twelfth straight contest against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Duval County has become a house of horrors for the Colts, but it pales in comparison to the scares that this regime has brought.

The Colts are staring down the barrel of a full-fledged organizational reset after firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard just six weeks into the 2026 regular season.

Indianapolis has kicked off its rebuild by trading away franchise cornerstones Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, but they shouldn't stop there.

The Colts would be wise to shop all remaining trade assets, not only so they can gain as much valuable draft capital as possible going into their first season under new management, but also because it would open the door for young players to prove their worth.

Given that the season is all but lost, any player who is still on their rookie contract beyond this season should be provided the opportunity to prove they're worth keeping around for the long haul.

Trading Nelson and Buckner lowered the Colts' immediate floor, but it provided an opportunity for two of their young players, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore and G Jalen Farmer, to prove themselves as long-term options.

Someone who didn't directly benefit from a trade but still fits this mold is rookie linebacker CJ Allen.

Allen made his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, and he already looks like the best linebacker on the Colts' roster.

This emergence is a massive first step for both parties. Allen finally gets to prove his worth, while the Colts get some extended looks at what could very well be their long-term green dot defender.

Revisiting Allen's Road to Becoming an NFL Starter

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) warms up Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts drafted CJ Allen to become Zaire Franklin's long-term replacement at MIKE linebacker.

Allen was taken with the Colts' first pick (53rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft, and was immediately slotted in as the defense's starting linebacker.

Everything was going as planned. Allen looked like the guy Indianapolis drafted him to be throughout rookie minicamp and mandatory OTAs, but a groin injury that popped up during training just days before training camp began set him back.

Allen missed the first chunk of camp before returning to the gridiron, and he still looked the part once he was back in action.

However, Allen sustained a hamstring injury a few practices later and was once again sidelined for the foreseeable future. He missed the Colts' preseason opener on top of missing the first of two joint practices, and these missed opportunities forced him into a rotational role to start the season.

This setback led to veteran safety Cam Bynum being named the green dot for the regular season opener, which Anarumo and Co. quickly realized was not sustainable. The Colts turned to veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither instead, and Allen accepted the new challenge that said he'd have to earn his job back.

“Whether if I was starting – it doesn’t matter how that situation might look," Allen said during training camp about going from a projected day-one starter to a rotational piece. "I’m still going to show up the same way, work hard and control what I can control. I don’t look at it like that. Like I said, control what I can control and show up to work.”

The Colts' rookie linebacker wasn't happy about his situation, but he didn't let that affect his development. Instead, Allen stayed the course, and he was finally rewarded for his patience and hardwork behind the scenes.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was ready to start Allen for the first time this season in the Colts' Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but a mid-week ankle injury set him back.

Allen saw three separate setbacks before the regular season reached the midway point, and it was starting to look like he'd have to fight off injury-prone allegations.

Despite the increasing doubt, Allen put together a healthy week of practice and was named a starter for the first time in his young career.

Rising to the Occasion

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) and linebacker CJ Allen (53) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said that CJ Allen's injuries in training camp set his development back, but it's clear that he's the best the room has to offer. Perhaps Allen only looked so prepared because he followed his coach's vision, but the talent is undeniable.

In his first start against a top-tier Jaguars' offense, Allen led the Colts in total tackles (10), sacks (1), and tackles for loss (1).

Allen didn't just fill up the stat sheet; he epitomized what the Colts were looking for this past offseason.

The Colts' rookie linebacker played fast, free, and physical, and it made for an impressive performance.

CJ Allen may wear 53, but his playstyle is more comparable to Zaire Franklin's than it is Shaquille Darius Leonard's. That's by no means a shot at Franklin, but he just doesn't have the same top-tier playmaking skills that Leonard had.

Both Allen and Franklin are hard-nosed run stoppers who have sneaky blitzing skills, but you're also not expecting them to force a ton of turnovers. Of course, that's what made Leonard so special, but what Allen has done in a short time is enough to get excited about.

Allen may not project to be an All-Pro candidate out of the gate, but he certainly looks like a longtime NFL starter. Who knows, we could very well be scratching the surface of what's to come.

While the rookie still has a long way to go, he's already proven that he possesses the necessary traits and instincts to lead a defense - something both Franklin and Leonard did in Indianapolis for numerous years.

Anarumo said earlier this week that veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither will remain the green dot for the foreseeable future, but don't count out Allen's ability to earn his keep and take on even more responsibility down the stretch.

The Indianapolis Colts are actively transitioning their focus to the future, and they should be. None of the Colts' rookies are guaranteed stars at this point, but they deserve the opportunity to prove themselves before the season officially concludes.

One thing is for certain: CJ Allen is off to a fantastic start when it comes to proving himself as part of the franchise's long-term solution.