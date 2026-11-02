Shane Steichen’s Fatal Mistake: The Decision That May Cost Him His Job

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen traveled to Jacksonville on Sunday, looking to snap a road losing streak against the Jaguars that extended back to 2014.

With the Colts sitting at 2-5 going into the game, hopes of securing their first playoff berth in six years looking bleak and trade rumors swirling around the team, Steichen was undoubtedly coaching for his job.

But if you watched Sunday's game, you wouldn't have been able to tell. Indianapolis lost 42-7. In Steichen's own words, "we got out-coached. We got out-played."

"We got out-coached. We got out-played."#Colts head coach Shane Steichen on the loss to the Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/4mJxDRXccb — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) November 1, 2026

The scoreline and Steichen's comments speak for themselves. It was an embarrassing performance by Indianapolis, with several factors contributing to the beatdown. However, one decision by Steichen stood above the rest and could ultimately define his tenure in Indianapolis.

The Colts' Offense Has Taken a Major Step Back

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talsk to head coach Shane Steichen during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout a season in which the Colts' offense has navigated several issues, Steichen has consistently been the first to come to the defense of starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The 29-year-old has struggled to regain the form he captured in 2025 before rupturing his Achilles, and the offense has taken a significant hit as a result.

Through eight games a season ago, the Indianapolis offense led the league in both points per game (33.8) and yards per game (385.3). So far in 2026, the Colts are scoring just 22 points per game (20th in the NFL) and recording 298 yards per game (25th).

One of the biggest differences between the two seasons has been the supporting cast around Jones. Indianapolis traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers in the offseason. His replacement as Indy's WR1, Alec Pierce, hasn't played since Week 2 due to a heel injury. Right tackle Braden Smith left in free agency and was replaced by Jalen Travis, a second-year player who has experienced his share of ups and downs this season.

That group has changed significantly, and not for the better. When 11-year veteran Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick who made his first opening day roster since 2018 this season, and 34-year-old Keenan Allen are among Jones' primary weapons, it's difficult to expect him to consistently pick up the slack.

That said, Jones isn't devoid of blame himself. His 12 turnovers (nine interceptions and three lost fumbles) have hurt the offense and made it difficult to find any consistency. Still, Steichen stuck with him.

Steichen Refused to Make the Necessary Change

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) scores a touchdown off a pick six from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) who can’t make the tackle during the second quarter an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During Sunday's loss, Indianapolis was down 28-0. The offense had hardly sniffed field goal range and the passing game wasn't effective at all. The Colts needed a spark, and fast.

Steichen had an opportunity to make a change at quarterback and give Anthony Richardson Sr. a chance to breathe new life into a floundering unit. But he didn't think so.

Jones started the second half, despite the mounting case for a quarterback change. While he did lead a 10-play touchdown drive in the third quarter, the score did little to change the game's trajectory. Indianapolis was still trailing by four scores, with little reason to believe the offense could mount a comeback.

It wasn't until 11:45 remaining in the fourth quarter that Richardson finally got his chance. By then, the result was no longer in doubt. Jacksonville had even made a quarterback change of its own, replacing Trevor Lawrence with Quinn Ewers, but for entirely different reasons.

Clearly, there was no sense of urgency from Steichen to try and turn the game, and his head coaching tenure with the Colts, around. His fate is all but sealed. The only question remaining is when the organization makes it official.

Where Do the Colts Go From Here?

Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on before an NFL football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clearly, there was no sense of urgency from Steichen to try and turn the game, and his head coaching tenure with the Colts, around. His fate is all but sealed. The only question remaining is when the organization makes it official.

Colts lead owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon now faces a significant decision. After dismissing Chris Ballard following the loss to Tennessee, the organization has already acknowledged that changes are necessary. Allowing Steichen's tenure to continue without a clear path forward would only prolong the uncertainty surrounding the franchise. It's time to bring down the hammer and put an end to a tenure that appears to have run its course.

Moving on from Steichen would only be the first step toward changing the franchise's direction. Indianapolis would still need to determine its long-term future at quarterback, evaluate the roster and identify the leadership capable of getting the organization back to competing for a playoff spot. Those decisions will ultimately determine how quickly the Colts can turn things around.