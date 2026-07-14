Top 25 Colts of 2026: Tackle Jalen Travis Projects to be Offensive Line's Latest Success Story

Jalen Travis is expected to be the latest installment of successful offensive line projects for the Indianapolis Colts under fourth-year OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.

After a promising rookie campaign, Travis is set to take the torch passed on from former longtime Colts' starter at right tackle, Braden Smith.

Smith had been the Colts' starting right tackle since he entered the league back in 2018, but head coach Shane Steichen and Co. are confident that Travis, a second-year player with minimal starting experience, will fill the void seamlessly.

That's precisely why we have Travis at No. 19 on our "Top 25 Colts of 2026" rankings. His aforementioned minimal run as a rookie came against top-tier rosters across the leauge, which only further suggests that a potential longtime starter is in the making.

To check out our full rankings and where Travis stacks up among the other Colts on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list here.

Background

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) stands on the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis is a mammoth of a man at 6'8", 340 lbs (95th percentile), which is intriguing by itself, but his added top-tier athleticism made for a rare prospect altogether.

His 34 7/8" arm length (86th percentile), 83 1/2" wingspan (86th percentile), and 10 1/2" hand size (84th percentile) added layers to his overall physical makeup, though it was his explosiveness that jumped out from the page.

Travis's 35" vertical jump (97th percentile) and 112" broad jump (90th percentile) combined for one of the most impressive showings of all tackle prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine since 1999, and only added to his impressive on-the-field resume.

#Colts OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. gives a brief scouting report on 4th-round pick Jalen Travis:



“Guy’s got natural power in his body. I just see some rare stuff in him.. high lean mass, strength, length...He’s the kind of kid you want to bet on.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/NNQ1Gp069o — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 1, 2025

A multi-year starter at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State in 2024 for his final year at the college ranks, a senior campaign that included just one sack allowed on 475 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus, Travis did everything to prove that he was an NFL-caliber tackle.

Colts' OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. saw the vision at hand, and longtime general manager Chris Ballard took the upside swing on Travis's services in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Travis spent the majority of his rookie year as Braden Smith's understudy at right tackle, but found himself as the Colts' starter down the stretch once the veteran went down for the rest of the season due to a neck injury.

He started at right tackle for the Colts' in their final four games of the season, though he did add 35 snaps of relief in the game that Smith initially went down in -- a Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During that five-game stretch to end the season, Travis allowed just one sack and 10 pressures on 168 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, via Colts On SI's film analyst, Zach Hicks.

This string of games was a baptism by fire as Travis and the Colts exclusively faced off against 2025 playoff teams (Jaguars, Seahawks, 49ers, and Texans) down the stretch, but Travis more than held his own and is now being rewarded with a full-time opportunity in just his second season to solidify himself as the Colts' next starter at right tackle.

Outlook

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen reacts with offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) during warm ups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis missed the beginning of minicamp as he dealt with a back injury, but the Colts believe it to be a minor hiccup and nothing more. He returned to individual work in the latter stages of camp and is now set to be full-go entering training camp.

He has some work to do in the run game, but Travis already looks to be a strong pass protector at the next level.

The Indianapolis Colts are betting on several first and second-year players in this pivotal must-win season, but Travis looks like one of the more surefire bets of the bunch.

Training camp will be the first step in determining whether or not Travis is up for the challenge, and I see no reason why he'd be taking a step back as opposed to continuing the upward trajectory that he's clearly on.

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