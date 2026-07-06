3 Second-Year Players Colts Are Betting on to Take Quantum Leaps in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads as they approach the 2026-27 regular season.

The current regime is entering year ten with general manager Chris Ballard at the helm, and with little team success to show for it, the sense of urgency for the Colts roster he has constructed is higher than ever.

Don't just take it from me, though. Colts CEO/Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said just that in her end-of-year press conference, which concluded the 2025-26 NFL season, meaning that Ballard and Co. are truly entering a make-or-break season.

With time running out, the Colts made their biggest trade deadline splash in franchise history as they dished out two future first-round picks for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner, a move that followed one of the biggest-spending offseasons for Chris Ballard throughout his years as the Colts' general manager.

Even though their historic start to 2025 resulted in yet another disasterful collapse to the regular season which saw seven straight losses after entering the bye week with an 8-2 record, the Colts are confident they'll be able to replicate their early-season success from a year ago.

Not only are they betting on starting quarterback Daniel Jones to return to form after brutally tearing his Achilles during a Week 14 divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they're also betting on several rookies and second-year players to evolve into key contributors as they push for the playoffs, and/or their first divisional title of the Ballard era.

With that being said, we're going to break down the top three second-year Colts players who are being counted on to take the next step and become pivotal parts of the team moving forward.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) practices during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 Stats: 17 tackles (6 solo), 1 Tackle for Loss, 6 QB Hits

Tuimoloau was the Colts' second-round pick (45th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft and was instantly viewed as a premium depth piece early on in his career, sporting pro-ready run defense and promising pass-rushing chops.

He appeared in 13 games as a rookie and was a healthy scratch a few times due to being a young edge defender in a deep room of veterans. Tuimoloau suffered an oblique strain late in the season during a Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which ultimately kept him out of the team's following game, but he did return for the season finale against the Houston Texans.

With no additional seasoned veteran added to the defensive end room after Arden Key and Michael Clemons were brought into the mix earlier this offseason, it's evident the Colts are betting on Tuimoloau to evolve into a capable starter in his second season.

Key was brought in to compete directly with Tuimoloau for the opening spot opposite Latu, and the second-year edge defender is determined to seize the opportunity at hand.

Indianapolis could very well be waiting on training camp to get a better idea of whether their stock in him will pay off sooner rather than later, which would speak to why they're comfortable with their current edge rotation opposite Laiatu Latu of Tuimoloau, Key, and Clemons.

Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 Stats: DNP (Torn ACL)

The Colts' third-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, cornerback Justin Walley, was having a fantastic training camp as a rookie, so much so that he was regularly rotating with the starters for the vast majority of camp. At first, it was out of necessity as the Colts' cornerbacks were dropping like flies, but it quickly became evident that Walley belonged and would be seeing the field on NFL Sundays soon.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, Walley followed Indy's brutal trend of cornerbacks going down in training camp, but he went down for good. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was hesitant to deem Walley as the real deal until he showed such excellence against opponents outside of his own team, and he did just that in a joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens.

But Walley would tear his ACL just a few plays later, effectively ending his rookie campaign before it could truly begin. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was crushed like everyone else, but it was especially cruel timing as Walley had essentially just proven himself to him.

"I've said it since the play happened at Baltimore -- as a rookie, we're in some sort of team drill against them at Baltimore, Lamar [Jackson] sees a rookie out there with Rashod Bateman, and most rookies would've had their eyes in the backfield and gotten beat, but Walley matched the double move, came out of it, ran down the field and broke the pass up, and I was like, 'We've got one.' Anarumo said during a podcast spot on The Colts Show earlier this offseason.

"I haven't seen much of a drop off," Anarumo said of Walley's return to form so far this offseason. "He's really picked up from where he left off."

Jalen Travis

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) stands on the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 Stats (PFF Grades):

71.2 pass block grade (33rd among 89 qualified OTs)

72.6 run-block grade (26th)

I must preface that anytime I use Pro Football Focus' grade system, these are not meant to serve as the be-all-end-all statistics that deem a player one way or another, but when it comes to offensive linemen, they typically paint a solid picture of how they've performed.

When it comes to Jalen Travis's rookie season, he was about all one could ask for in a swing tackle playing relief. He started in the team's final four games at right tackle after longtime veteran Braden Smith hit the season-ending injured reserve list, and showed a ton of promise in said stretch.

Travis allowed 12 total pressures in pass protection, including one sack and three QB Hits allowed, and was flagged for two penalties, but those growing pains were to be expected. Otherwise, Travis looked just about as pro-ready as one could hope for in a fourth-round draft selection, and has been viewed as the Braden Smith replacement ever since.

The massive 6'8", 340 lb tackle is expected to serve as the next installment of successful draft-and-stash projects under OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. as he takes his late-season momentum and continues his upward trajectory as a full-time starter in year two.

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