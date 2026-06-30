One Free Agent Who Would Satisfy Colts' Remaining Offensive Needs

The Indianapolis Colts are largely running it back on offense after their historically efficient start last season fell off due to injuries, but there remains one need that looms largest: wide receiver.

The Colts traded away their longtime top receiving option in Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this offseason, as they're betting on rising star Alec Pierce to continue his upward trajectory, but the production Pittman Jr. left will be difficult to replace.

Head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and the rest of the Colts' offensive staff are prepared to embrace a committee approach at wide receiver and fill the void via an aggregate of rotational players, but there are still a few veteran options on the free agent market who could serve as a worthwhile starter.

The Colts currently have the 7th-most cap space available with $31M at their disposal, so there's certainly room to make such a move. Deebo Samuel and Stefon Diggs are two options that the Colts could use in their offense for the upcoming season, but Keenan Allen is arguably the perfect fit among all available free agent wide receivers.

Unc's Still Got It

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although he just turned 34-years-old in April, Keenan Allen has proved throughout his thirties, and specifically as recent as last season when he was 33, that he indeed still has it.

Allen hauled in 81 of his 122 targets for 777 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025, and has been targeted 120+ times and has averaged 86 receptions in each of his last three seasons.

Not only that, but Allen has been impressively durable throughout his thirties, appearing in 10 games during his age-30 season in 2022 and only improving that total in each year since. He rebounded in 2023 to earn a Pro Bowl nod, then left for a brief one-year stint in Chicago for the 2024 season, but it was his return to Los Angeles in 2025 that suggested such confidence in him to produce even as an aging veteran.

Allen signed a one-year, $8.52 million deal in August of last year to return to the Chargers for the 2025-26 season, and his aforementioned output proved that said contract was one of the best value deals last season.

As arguably the most reliable and consistent free agent wideout available, the best schematic fit, and with the most familiarity in the offense, Allen would fit like a glove in Shane Steichen's Colts offense.

Allen's Fit With Colts

Aug 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (left) talks with receiver Keenan Allen at a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium that was cancelled in the wake of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen is as close to a perfect fit for Shane Steichen's Colts offense as you can get with the current free agent market, especially when you consider he'd be replacing Michael Pittman Jr.

He may be a couple of inches shorter and about 10 pounds lighter, but Allen's playstyle is incredibly similar to Pittman's. Both are 'big slot' players who excel on in-breakers, quick-hitters, and stop routes from both the inside and out, so Allen's aforementioned reliability serves as the cherry on top.

Fourth-year slot receiver Josh Downs is expected to see an increased workload that has him playing on the outside more than ever before, but the addition of Allen would give the Colts another option at either spot.

The biggest factor that suggests that Allen is an ideal fit is that Shane Steichen's first season as an NFL offensive coordinator resulted in a career-high in receiving touchdowns for Allen.

Their lone season together as an OC/WR pairing saw Allen haul in 100 of his 147 targets for 992 receiving yards and a career-high eight receiving touchdowns. This Pro Bowl-worthy season was impressive on its own, but even more so when you realize he did this in just 13 starts.

He's several years older now, but Allen's shown that he's still got some gas left in the tank, and Shane Steichen would be the perfect offensive mind to get as much out of him as possible.

The Colts are confident in their projected rotation, led by longtime special teams ace Ashton Dulin, but one injury to either Alec Pierce, who is coming off an ankle 'clean-up' surgery, or Josh Downs would likely derail the Colts' passing attack entirely.

Keenan Allen has said he'd like to continue his career in Los Angeles, so the Colts face an uphill battle in bidding against the hometown discount.

Allen is just 534 yards away from the Chargers' all-time receiving record. Still, it remains to be seen whether or not new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will prefer Allen or third-year wideout Ladd McConkey, who saw a notable decrease in production from his rookie season without Allen in the mix to his second year with him.

Like last year, Allen likely won't sign until training camp festivities are underway in August, so we'll have to wait until then to see where he goes, but we can confidently say that his hypothetical landing in Indianapolis would be a perfect fit for both parties.

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