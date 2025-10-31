3 Major Colts Contributors Status Unclear for Steelers Tilt
Although it may not feel like it, we're already approaching the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season.
The Indianapolis Colts are unexpectedly atop the NFL standings, and they'll look to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 to move to 8-1 on the season.
The Colts have beaten the Steelers in two straight matchups, but this year's team has a completely different feel to it. Both teams will be without some key players this time around, primarily on defense.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP, Out
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - DNP, Out
- DT Grover Stewart (Foot) - Full, Questionable
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - Full, Questionable
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - Full, Questionable
- LB Zaire Franklin (Rest) - DNP
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles, Rest) - Limited
- S Nick Cross (Shoulder) - Full
- WR Josh Downs (Hip) - Full
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - Full
- G Matt Goncalves (Personal) - Full
Ebukam and Lewis suffered their respective injuries against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. They both missed last week's action against the Tennessee Titans, and Ebukam will sit out again while Lewis' status is unclear.
Gould, who is one of the main returners on special teams, will miss this weekend's game. Josh Downs is listed as the backup punt returner, and Ashton Dulin is the backup kickoff returner.
Stewart didn't practice the first two days of the week, but he was a full participant on Friday. He hasn't missed a game all season, and the Colts' defensive line will certainly hope he can be out there.
Jones has missed the last seven games due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He was a full participant all week, but is still questionable.
Three key defenders took a rest day on Friday, as has been the norm throughout the season. Smith took a rest day on Wednesday, and Goncalves was dealing with the loss of a family member.
Downs and Cross sat out Wednesday, but both are cleared for Sunday.
Steelers' Injury Report
- WR Scotty Miller (Finger) - DNP, Out
- S Chuck Clark (Illness) - DNP, Questionable
- CB Cory Trice Jr. (Hamstring/Knee) - DNP, Out
- S Jabrill Peppers (Quadricep) - DNP, Out
- LB Cole Holcomb (Illness) - DNP, Questionable
- C Zach Frazier (Calf) - Limited
- G Isaac Seumalo (Pectoral) - Limited
- TE Jonnu Smith (NIR - Resting Vet) - Full
- TE Pat Freiermuth (Quadricep) - Full
- DT Cam Heyward (NIR - Resting Vet) - Full
- WR DK Metcalf (NIR - Resting Vet) - Full
- WR Ben Skowronek (Neck) - Full
- QB Will Howard (Right Hand) - Full, Questionable
- S Darius Slay (NIR - Personal Matter) - Full
- S Kyle Dugger (Knee) - Full
- LB Malik Harrison (Knee) - Full, Questionable
The Steelers' secondary is a bit battered heading into this weekend. Starting safety DeShon Elliott was placed on IR after suffering a nasty knee injury last weekend. Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. had his practice window from IR opened up this week, but he suffered another injury that landed him back on IR.
Peppers, a backup safety, will be out. Clark, a key defender, will be out. The Steelers traded for New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger this weekend, and he'll surely see lots of the field after this string of injuries.
Pittsburgh's offensive line faced some questions with Frazier and Seumalo missing practice on Wednesday, but the starting five will all be healthy against Indy.