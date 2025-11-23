The Good, Bad, & Ugly From Colts' Late Collapse vs. Chiefs
If there weren't already concerns about if the Indianapolis Colts are for real, there are now.
The Colts choked away an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Kansas City Chiefs to walk away with their second loss in their last three games. The Colts went 3-and-out on their final four drives, failing to move the sticks a single time in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Let's take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Colts' defeat.
The Good
Germaine Pratt
Despite the loss, Germaine Pratt had his best game in a Colts uniform since signing with the team in early October.
Pratt ended with a team-high 20 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a pass defended. Pratt gave the Colts a much-needed lifeline at the end of the fourth quarter when he stuffed Kareem Hunt on the goal line to send the game to overtime, but it wasn't enough to get the win.
With Jaylon Carlies expected to return shortly, it'll be interesting to see how Lou Anarumo fits him and Pratt into the defensive game plan.
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu snagged his third interception of the season early in the first quarter, setting the Colts' offense up perfectly for an easy touchdown. Although I'm sure he would've loved to get in the end zone himself, his contribution to the final score shall not be forgotten.
Latu finished the day with 6 total tackles, a sack, an interception, and a pair of QB hits. His sack was actually two half sacks, one of which came on 3rd-and-goal on the Chiefs' game-tying drive.
Latu was penalized for roughing the passer in the red zone, but with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, it's kind of inevitable. The drive resulted in a field goal regardless, so the penalty didn't have a huge impact on the end result.
The Bad
The Offense's Second-Half Performance
After posting 14 points in the first half, the Colts could only score 6 in the second. Two third-quarter possessions ended in a field goal, which was frustrating because both possessions entered the red zone.
The fourth quarter was abysmal. Daniel Jones completed 2 passes for 13 yards in the fourth quarter on three total possessions. As a whole, the offense recorded 6 total yards in the fourth quarter.
It's hard to know who to blame. Jonathan Taylor couldn't get it going, but neither could Jones. The Chiefs' defense was bulldozing Indy's front five, giving neither Taylor nor Jones an opportunity to make a play.
If the team had strung together just one drive in the fourth quarter, they might have won.
The Ugly
Shane Steichen's Clock Management
When the Colts' defense made a stop with under six minutes left on the clock, most viewers were thinking the same thing: it's time for Jonathan Taylor.
Instead, Steichen called zero plays for his superstar running back, who leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns. Jones threw two incomplete passes before finding Michael Pittman Jr. over the middle for a 6-yard gain, but there was too much time left for Mahomes.
Had the Colts run the ball all three plays, at least two minutes would have come off the clock. Now, I'm not saying that would be enough to prevent a game-tying or game-winning drive from Mahomes, but it was simply poor clock management and play calling.
To not give Taylor the ball in the fourth quarter is malpractice. Sure, the Chiefs blew up quite a few rushing plays throughout the game, but there were a few instances where Taylor broke tackles and found a way to churn out yards regardless.
Steichen must dial in his play calling during the Colts' final stretch. The Colts only had one real touchdown drive, because the other was a 3-yard gift thanks to Latu's interception.
Daniel Jones' Performance Under Pressure
In the fourth quarter, Steve Spagnuolo dialed up some blitzes to try and throw Jones off his game. It worked.
The Colts' offensive line couldn't handle the pressure, and Jones couldn't make an accurate pass when defenders got to him. Over the past three weeks, Jones has simply been under pressure too often. When he's comfortable in the pocket, the Colts' offense operates in a completely different manner.
With the Houston Texans next on the schedule, the Colts will need to figure out a protection plan that works. Houston sacked Josh Allen eight times in their win over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.