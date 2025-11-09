Horseshoe Huddle

Colts' Laiatu Latu Seen as a Top Breakout Player

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu is realizing his true potential in his sophomore NFL season.

Drake Wally

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Lou Anarumo has been a breath of fresh air for the defense of the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 campaign. While Anarumo has been a wizard with the secondary, the entire group has benefited.

One player who has stood out as a breakout player for Indy is the former 15th-overall selection, defensive end Laiatu Latu.

Pro Football Focus and Dalton Wasserman give the utmost football love to Latu by placing him as a midseason breakout player for the edge position.

"Latu is becoming the player the Colts hoped when they made him the first defensive selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He currently places sixth in the NFL with a 90.2 PFF grade.

Alongside Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, he’s one of just three qualified edge defenders with at least a 75.0 grade as a pass rusher and as a run defender. If that weren’t enough, Latu is also the only defensive lineman this season with multiple interceptions."

Latu has put up 5.0 sacks, 23 total tackles (13 solo), six tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, three pass breakups, two picks, and 36 pressures.

Latu has essentially turned into the undisputed top pass-rusher for the Colts. The only other name that can dispute that statement is the destroyer DeForest Buckner, who is now on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (blue and white uniform) walks off the field with Tyler Warren.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since we're discussing Pro Football Focus metrics, it's key to mention Latu's numbers. Below are the prominent measurements, along with his ranking among 110 eligible defensive ends.

  • Overall Defense (90.2) - 6th
  • Pass-Rush (76.3) - 22nd
  • Run Defense (78.0) - 9th
  • QB Hurries (24) - 11th
  • QB Pressures (36) - 10th

Latu's rookie year was disappointing to some who were simply watching the box score. Last season, Latu put up 32 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 12 QB hits.

While those aren't eye-popping numbers, there were glimpses of a superstar in there. One area that was worth noting was his three forced fumbles, as well as the ability to shut the door on comeback attempts.

Latu is stepping up to meet the massive expectations of being the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Many took one stare at Latu's rookie box score and believed it wasn't good enough with how high he was taken. It didn't help that general manager Chris Ballard said Latu was the best pass rusher in the draft.

Now that Latu has experience underneath him, he's outperforming all other edge rushers for the Colts in 2025, including names like Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and most importantly, Kwity Paye.

If J.T. Tuimoloau can take a step in the right direction before the 2025 campaign concludes, it could mean that Paye is the odd man out, given he's in a critical contract season.

Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu (white shirt) looks on before the start of a game.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) walks onto the field Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, ahead of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been fun to see the evolution of Latu from a rookie who's learning the ropes to a bonafide stud off the edge for Indianapolis.

Latu has already surpassed his rookie sack numbers just eight games into his sophomore NFL year and is coming off of his best game as a pro against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2.5 sacks).

We'll see if Latu can continue his fantastic 2025 season when the Colts face off against the Atlanta Falcons from Berlin, Germany.

Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Walley is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.

