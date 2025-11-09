Colts' Laiatu Latu Seen as a Top Breakout Player
Lou Anarumo has been a breath of fresh air for the defense of the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 campaign. While Anarumo has been a wizard with the secondary, the entire group has benefited.
One player who has stood out as a breakout player for Indy is the former 15th-overall selection, defensive end Laiatu Latu.
Pro Football Focus and Dalton Wasserman give the utmost football love to Latu by placing him as a midseason breakout player for the edge position.
"Latu is becoming the player the Colts hoped when they made him the first defensive selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He currently places sixth in the NFL with a 90.2 PFF grade.
Alongside Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, he’s one of just three qualified edge defenders with at least a 75.0 grade as a pass rusher and as a run defender. If that weren’t enough, Latu is also the only defensive lineman this season with multiple interceptions."
Latu has put up 5.0 sacks, 23 total tackles (13 solo), six tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, three pass breakups, two picks, and 36 pressures.
Latu has essentially turned into the undisputed top pass-rusher for the Colts. The only other name that can dispute that statement is the destroyer DeForest Buckner, who is now on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Since we're discussing Pro Football Focus metrics, it's key to mention Latu's numbers. Below are the prominent measurements, along with his ranking among 110 eligible defensive ends.
- Overall Defense (90.2) - 6th
- Pass-Rush (76.3) - 22nd
- Run Defense (78.0) - 9th
- QB Hurries (24) - 11th
- QB Pressures (36) - 10th
Latu's rookie year was disappointing to some who were simply watching the box score. Last season, Latu put up 32 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 12 QB hits.
While those aren't eye-popping numbers, there were glimpses of a superstar in there. One area that was worth noting was his three forced fumbles, as well as the ability to shut the door on comeback attempts.
Latu is stepping up to meet the massive expectations of being the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL draft.
Many took one stare at Latu's rookie box score and believed it wasn't good enough with how high he was taken. It didn't help that general manager Chris Ballard said Latu was the best pass rusher in the draft.
Now that Latu has experience underneath him, he's outperforming all other edge rushers for the Colts in 2025, including names like Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and most importantly, Kwity Paye.
If J.T. Tuimoloau can take a step in the right direction before the 2025 campaign concludes, it could mean that Paye is the odd man out, given he's in a critical contract season.
It's been fun to see the evolution of Latu from a rookie who's learning the ropes to a bonafide stud off the edge for Indianapolis.
Latu has already surpassed his rookie sack numbers just eight games into his sophomore NFL year and is coming off of his best game as a pro against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2.5 sacks).
We'll see if Latu can continue his fantastic 2025 season when the Colts face off against the Atlanta Falcons from Berlin, Germany.