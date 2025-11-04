Colts Reunite with Two Defenders, Release Former Super Bowl Champ
The Indianapolis Colts continued to fine-tune their roster, making a few quiet but notable depth adjustments following Tuesday's blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner.
The team announced the additions of linebacker Chad Muma and safety Trey Washington to the practice squad, while releasing veteran cornerback and former Super Bowl champion David Long Jr.
The Colts' front office continues to stabilize the team's defensive depth after a flurry of recent roster changes. With multiple positions in flux and the practice squad evolving weekly, the Colts are clearly prioritizing balance on both sides of the ball.
These moves aren’t headline grabbers, but they show how general manager Chris Ballard continues to methodically shape the bottom of a roster that suddenly looks built to contend.
After years of patient drafting and development, the Colts are filling out a championship-caliber core with plug-in contributors who can step in when needed.
Muma, a 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker, returns to Indianapolis after being claimed off waivers from Jacksonville in August and released during final cuts. His addition adds depth to a linebacker room that’s been razor-thin all season.
The former third-round pick has appeared in 55 career games with the Jaguars and Colts, starting seven. Over that span, he totaled 81 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups while carving out a reputation as a dependable special-teams player.
Washington, a 5-10, 205-pound rookie safety, also returns to the practice squad after seeing time on the active roster earlier this season. The Ole Miss product appeared in four games for Indianapolis and recorded four solo tackles.
Washington's familiarity with the system and special-teams value make him a natural depth piece as the team reshuffles its defensive backfield.
To make space for those additions, the Colts released cornerback David Long Jr. from the practice squad. The timing likely connects to the Gardner trade, as Indianapolis trims its DB room to balance roster numbers. Long has logged 79 career games across six teams, including brief stints with the Colts, Rams, and Packers.
While these moves fly under the radar compared to the Gardner deal, they’re part of a larger pattern. Ballard is quietly reinforcing every layer of a roster he believes can win now.
The foundation is already in place, but the small pieces matter — and Ballard continues to fine-tune a team built to last.
The difference between competing and contending is depth, and the Colts continue to build it piece by piece.
