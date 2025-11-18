Colts Reunite with Two-Time All-Pro Among Flurry of Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed four players to the practice squad on Tuesday. To make room for the new additions, the Colts released three other players.
Let's take a look at who the Colts brought in.
S George Odum
Odum spent his first four years with the Colts, and after a three-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, he's back in Indianapolis. Odum earned AP First Team All-Pro honors in 2020 for his special teams work, and he was named as an AP Second Team All-Pro in 2022 for the same reason.
Odum started 10 games at safety for the Colts, with seven of those coming in 2021. In his 105 career regular-season games, Odum has tallied 200 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 9 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.
Odum comes in as a veteran defensive back with postseason experience, which is exactly the type of player the Colts need as a depth piece in the second half of the season.
DT Chris Wormley
In a move that was reported yesterday, the Colts officially announced Wormley's signing on Tuesday afternoon. After DeForest Buckner went on injured reserve due to a neck injury, the Colts worked out multiple defensive linemen, with Wormley being one of them.
In 87 career games (31 starts), Wormley has tallied 11 sacks, 150 total tackles (14 for loss), 23 QB hits, 10 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles. He most recently spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, the same team he was drafted to in 2017.
DE Viliami Fehoko Jr.
Fehoko was a fourth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, but injuries kept him off the field. He has yet to record an official snap in the NFL.
The Colts are giving him another chance to prove himself after he was cut from the Washington Commanders before the 2025 season kicked off.
Fehoko played college ball at San Jose State, where he tore apart opposing offenses. In 48 games played, he recorded 191 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 14 passes defended, and 5 forced fumbles.
WR Eli Pancol
Pancol was an undrafted free agent this year, and he spent the offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team went on to waive him with an injury designation during final roster cuts.
Pancol, who is an Indiana native, played five years of collegiate ball at Duke after graduating from Pendleton Heights.
In his senior season, Pancol recorded 60 receptions for 798 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Here's who the Colts dropped to make room for the new signings.
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
Kpassagnon was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, and he spent the first four years of his career there. He later moved to the New Orleans Saints, and he was on the Chicago Bears earlier this season.
The Colts signed him in late October, but they've quickly moved on.
CB Troy Pride Jr.
Pride was a fourth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but injuries have derailed his career. He tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Colts a few years back, and it's taken a toll.
The Colts signed him at the beginning of October when the cornerback room was dealing with several injuries, but the team has decided to prioritize defensive linemen for the final stretch of the season.
TE Max Mang
Mang had spent the entire season on the team's practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent this summer. He played college football at Syracuse, appearing in 50 games.