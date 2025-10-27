Takeaways from Colts' Commanding Win Over Titans
Regardless of each team's record, divisional matchups are typically close contests in the NFL. This was not one of those times.
The Indianapolis Colts added another one to the win column as they throttled the Tennessee Titans 38-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The outcome of this contest was never in doubt as the Colts led the entire way behind another masterful performance by their MVP-caliber running back. The win not only moved Indy to 7-1 on the season, but also clinched their third straight season sweep of the Titans.
Let's analyze the takeaways from the Colts' drumming of the Titans.
OFFENSE
– Andrew Luck was nicknamed the "Titan Killer" during his career in Indy as the former Colts' quarterback was a perfect 11-0 against Tennessee, routinely putting up banner games. It may be time to transfer that nickname to Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor ran all over the Titans' defense yet again to the tune of 153 yards on 12 carries (12.8 avg.) and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard score on the Colts' first possession of the second half. He also added 21 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, becoming the first player in NFL history to record three total touchdowns against the same opponent in three consecutive games. In two games against the Titans this season, Taylor tallied 292 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.
There does not seem to be a defense in the NFL that can stop Taylor right now. He's past the point of being the best running back in the league and is making the case that he should be considered the best player in the league, period. MVP chants rang out inside of Lucas Oil Stadium for JT on Sunday, and they are very warranted.
– When Daniel Jones posts a 136.0 QB rating and it still feels like the Colts' quarterback had areas he could improve on, it speaks to the high level of play from #17 so far in 2025. Jones had another strong performance, going 21-of-29 (72%) for 272 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Even with a solid stat line, Jones could have been even better.
Jones missed a couple of throws in the first half and was under more pressure than usual. However, Jones looked as good as ever in the second half, making accurate throws and smart decisions with the football. He continues to excel at the line of scrimmage by getting the Colts into the right plays, which is a huge reason why this offense has been one of the most prolific units we've seen in a long time.
– The passing game ran through Michael Pittman Jr. on Sunday, and he did not disappoint. Pittman racked up eight catches for 95 yards and an insane one-handed touchdown with a Titans' defender draped all over him. It was Pittman's sixth touchdown catch of the year, tying his career-high in a season. The Colts' WR1 made numerous tough catches all over the field to keep the chains moving and the offense on track, further proving how dangerous he can be when healthy.
– The rest of the Colts' pass catchers showed out in their normal roles. Josh Downs (three catches, 39 yards, TD) made clutch grabs over the middle. Alec Pierce (two catches, 69 yards) provided a spark with the deep ball. And Tyler Warren (four catches, 53 yards) hauled in contested catches and picked up yards after the catch. Each weapon on the Colts' offense knows their role and plays it very well, making the group so dynamic and difficult to stop.
– The Colts' offensive line was dominant in the running game against the Titans' front. The group was physical at the point of attack, opening up huge holes for Taylor to get to the second level. However, the group allowed more pressure on Jones than we are used to seeing. The pass protection will need to be cleaned up next week as Indy takes on T.J. Watt and the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush.
DEFENSE
– The Colts' pass rush did a much better job this week of winning early in their rush and affecting the quarterback with pressure. Cam Ward was sacked four times and pressured into bad throws throughout the afternoon. Five Colts players were credited with at least 0.5 sacks as Ward was brought down four times on the day. It was a step in the right direction for a group that could stand to increase its sack totals.
– DeForest Buckner was one of the players to get a sack on Ward, using a beautiful swim move to burst through the line and bring down the rookie quarterback. As we approach the halfway point of the season, Buckner leads the Colts with 4.0 sacks and is one of the team's top run defenders as well. Buckner is well on his way to another Pro Bowl nod and should be in the conversation for another All-Pro.
– The Titans had a hard time getting the ground attack going for most of the game. Outside of a 41-yard scamper by Tyjae Spears in the second quarter, the Colts' run defense kept things in check. Grover Stewart (four tackles, TFL) and Germaine Pratt (eight tackles, TFL) showed out with excellent tackling and stopped runs before they even got to the line of scrimmage. Indy's run defense has improved in recent weeks, a welcome sign as the defense continues to grow.
– It was a much better day for the Colts' secondary, albeit against a struggling Titans' passing attack. The Colts kept big plays to a minimum and made plays on the ball with four passes defensed. Most of their problems came on crossing routes, as Ward found his receivers for big gains when the Colts were in man coverage. It wasn't a perfect day, but good performances by Kenny Moore II and Cam Bynum highlighted a solid showing from the backend of the defense.
– Chris Lammons recorded an interception of Ward in the fourth quarter to keep the Colts' streak of forcing turnovers alive. Indy has forced a turnover in all eight games this season and boasts the second-best turnover differential in the league at +8. Forcing turnovers at a high rate on defense and protecting the ball on offense are just added reasons why the Colts are 7-1 and hold the best record in the NFL through eight weeks.