Kyler Murray Linked to Colts in Latest QB Rumor
The Indianapolis Colts used their transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this week, a decision that leaves the door open for another team to potentially sign Jones for more money than the Colts would like to offer. With a possible vacancy at the game's most important position, it has been reported that former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has interest in playing in Indianapolis.
"I have heard Murray has interest in Indy," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote.
Breer highlighted that with quarterback Daniel Jones' injury, Murray would receive starter reps through spring and summer in addition to potentially playing early on in the season. He added that Shane Steichen, much like Vikings' Kevin O'Connell, is a quarterback-friendly head coach with a strong development track record.
Murray posted a farewell to the Cardinals on March 3. The Cardinals are set to officially release the 28-year-old quarterback when the new league year begins on March 11.
Due to offset clauses within Murray's previous extension with Arizona, the guaranteed money the team owes him is conditional, depending on whether he is being paid by another team or not. The Cardinals are currently due $36.8 million to Murray in 2026.
This puts Murray in line to sign for the league minimum this spring, which is $1.3 million. Signing for more would lower the amount owed by Arizona. The cheap price tag immediately makes Murray one of the better options at quarterback league-wide this offseason.
The Colts just guaranteed $37.8 million to Daniel Jones for the 2026 season by way of the transition tag. Jones is now able to explore free agency; however, Indianapolis will have the opportunity to match whatever offer he receives. Opting for the transition tag rather than the franchise tag saved the team $6 million.
If Jones were to agree to a deal elsewhere, the Colts wouldn't owe him anything. The tag pushed the Colts over $4 million above the salary cap, as they still hope to re-sign receiver Alec Pierce. Highly coveted league-wide, Pierce is expected to earn an annual salary exceeding $20 million with his next contract.
As of March 6, there are no indications that Indianapolis is interested in Murray. However, in an offseason in which the team is struggling to create cap space, given their large commitment to Jones, it would be unreasonable to assume the team wouldn't at least do their due diligence.
Although Breer implied Murray would sign somewhere with a starting job essentially locked up, one can't imagine the Colts would opt for both him and Jones on the roster together. The team will need to save every cent they can, and paying another quarterback without it being a necessity seems unlikely.
There is a world where a team offers Jones a contract he can't refuse, then the Colts refuse to outdo. It then becomes imperative that the team adds to the quarterback room. It also adds flexibility for the team to pay Pierce without much more leeway.
Murray won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and former Heisman award winner. When at his best, he has been among the league's best at the position. The Colts could waltz into an incredible opportunity to upgrade at quarterback, and for much, much cheaper. Murray's interest in the opportunity can't hurt, either.
