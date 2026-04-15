Upcoming Dates to Know for Colts Offseason
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Indianapolis, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the thick of NFL Draft season, with festivities kicking off next Thursday, April 23rd, for the first round of the draft.
A few glaring holes on the roster remain, and the draft is one of the final steps in filling said void(s). Adding talent via the remnants of the free agent pool following the draft is certainly still an option. However, that is typically reserved for openings that remain post-draft as opposed to strategically waiting -- though there's a non-zero chance it could be the latter.
With that said, let's look ahead to the Colts' most important dates that will effectively round out this pivotal offseason.
Chris Ballard Pre-Draft Press Conference: The Indianapolis Colts' longtime general manager is slated to speak with the local media next Monday, April 20th, at noon.
The Colts are 63-71-1 (including postseason) under Ballard's eight seasons of leadership. With no AFC South Divisional Titles and a lone playoff win to show for in nearly a decade, this year's NFL Draft cycle is undeniably the most important of his tenure thus far. This could either be his final pre-draft press conference as the Colts' general manager, or it'll mark the start of an unfathomable turnaround.
Shane Steichen Pre-Draft Press Conference: The Indianapolis Colts' longtime general manager is slated to speak with the local media next Tuesday, April 21st. The team is a combined 25-26 during the three seasons under Steichen.
A few to-be-determined veteran players will also speak with the media on Tuesday. The offseason workout program officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 21st, as well.
OTA Offseason Workout Schedule: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4
2026 NFL Draft: April 23-25
As I previously mentioned, this year's NFL Draft is truly make-or-break for the current regime. What they've done in free agency thus far undoubtedly counts toward the fate in question; however, the draft is more or less the last chance for general manager Chris Ballard and Co. to right their wrongs.
The Colts' current draft order:
Round 2, Pick 47
Round 3, Pick 78
Round 4, Pick 113
Round 5, Pick 156
Round 6, Pick 214
Round 7, Pick 249
Round 7, Pick 254
Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp: May 8-9
As is tradition, the youngins will come together for their first bit of NFL action in the annual rookie minicamp.
Head coach Shane Steichen will speak with the local media on Friday, May 8th, while assistant general manager Ed Dodds will do so the day following, Saturday, May 9th.
Veteran Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-11
This will be the final portion of this stage of the offseason. Following the mandatory minicamp, the Colts will break before training camp kicks off later in the summer.
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Noah Compton is the Publisher of Indianapolis Colts On SI. Noah is from the Indy area and has been covering the Colts since 2022, including stops at FanSided, The Blue Stable, and SBNation.Follow nerlens_