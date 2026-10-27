Let the Fire Sale Commence: Biggest Domino in Colts Rebuild Falls First

The Indianapolis Colts are staring down a full-fledged organizational reset after parting ways with longtime general manager Chris Ballard following their Week 6 loss to the then-winless Tennessee Titans.

After assistant general manager Ed Dodds took over for Ballard to become interim GM for the remainder of the 2026 season, the mission from ownership was clear: start shopping the entire roster ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

A near decade of mediocrity left the Indianapolis Colts at a crossroads, and they've decided to tear the roster down to its studs as they embark upon a new era.

This rebuild has officially kicked off a fire sale of sorts, with the departure of longtime future Hall of Fame guard Quenton Nelson being the first domino to fall.

The Colts traded Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

So, how did we get here, was the compensation fair, and where do we go from here?

I break it all down below.

How We Got Here

Dec 3, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks off the field after warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quenton Nelson has been one of the league's most consistent, productive, and accomplished players since the Indianapolis Colts drafted him sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nelson has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his eight seasons in the NFL and has added six All-Pro selections (3x First-Team, 3x Second-Team).

On top of that, Nelson has only missed four games in eight seasons.

Nelson has epitomized what it means to be a future Hall of Fame candidate, so why on earth did the Colts let him walk out the door?

For starters, it's more than likely that Quenton Nelson was fed up with how the organization continues to find itself in rebuilding scenarios and wanted no part in running it back.

Nelson is 30 years old and is in the final year of his four-year deal, so not wanting to sign up for a full-blown rebuild in what could very well be his final NFL contract is understandable.

Of course, the Colts would love nothing more than to have Nelson around for their first official rebuild in over a decade, but unfortunately for them, it's a two-way street.

It takes two to tango, after all.

Nelson likely wanted to start fresh elsewhere, particularly with a contender, before he entered his first free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

Given what the Seahawks gave up for Nelson, I think it's fair to assume he was not interested in re-signing with the Colts.

Is the Compensation Fair?

Ed Dodds, interim general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, (center right in sunglasses) and franchise owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon (far right) attend practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some may feel strongly about the Colts not netting at least a second-round pick for Quenton Nelson's services, but at the end of the day, Indianapolis's hands were tied.

The Colts have been famously inching towards a fire sale of their roster, and Nelson's pedigree has revealed him as a popular trade candidate.

In theory, a future Hall of Famer should at least net a first-round pick in return, but it's not quite that simple.

The offensive guard position is one of the biggest examples of non-premium talent, and even though Nelson sports some of the best talent said position has ever seen, teams across the league remain hesitant to value it that way.

A current third-round pick and a future fifth-rounder may seem scoff-worthy at first glance, but when you break down the history of traded compensation for other guards across the league, Nelson's haul starts to make more sense.

You may not like it, but the Colts did as best they could.

Indianapolis' return of a 3rd and a 5th for Quenton Nelson is the most pure draft capital for a guard since at least 2011, per Spotrac. only 4 have netted a 4th:



2013: G. Carimi, 4th

2014: L. Mankins, 4th + player

2021: B. Bredeson + 5th + 7th, 4th

2025: J. Thuney, 4th — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) October 27, 2026

I think this is both the best example of why the return for Quenton Nelson isn’t as irresponsible as some are suggesting, and also why the Chris Ballard era needed to end: non-premium positions.

It's precisely why Nelson's return seems so weak, but also why star running back Jonathan Taylor will not be netting a first-round pick in return.

Not only were the Colts dealt the tough task of netting worthwhile compensation for one of the league's least-valued positions, but they also had the added layer of Nelson's expiring contract to deal with.

Unless they re-sign him, the Seattle Seahawks have signed up for 11 weeks of Quenton Nelson.

When you consider Nelson's age, expiring contract, and unwillingness to sign up for a true rebuild with the organization that's failed him, this seems like one of the best-case scenarios for Indianapolis.

The only argument against this process I can think of is that the Colts could have potentially netted more compensation if they had waited closer to the deadline.

In theory, this would've driven up the price, but realistically, how much of an overpay could the Colts have gotten out of this hypothetical hard bargain?

Nelson leaving in free agency would've netted a third-round compensatory pick; therefore, it's almost as if the Seahawks rented his services for a future fifth-round pick.

This may sting on the surface, but you also can't guarantee that the Colts would not have made any deals in free agency that would've negated their compensatory return.

Again, it's more than likely that Nelson didn't want to be here, so it makes sense that the Colts wanted to do right by their longtime offensive pillar and ship him somewhere that's best for both parties.

It's borderline disgusting to watch a homegrown future Hall of Famer get dealt elsewhere, but this is the bed the Colts have made, and now they must sleep in it.

Colts Immediate Outlook

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as the 2026 regular season goes, the Colts have admitted that playoffs are no longer an option.

Nelson's departure lowers the offense's floor more than you can imagine, so trying to maintain playoff aspirations while preparing for the future is no longer a feasible outcome.

The Colts will continue selling off as many assets as possible as they look to enter a new era, but at least their future can get a good look for the rest of this season.

The left guard spot will likely see rookie Jalen Farmer fill the void at some point in the near future, and this is a massive opportunity for OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. to turn his most recent draft crush into yet another successful project across the Colts' offensive line.

Sparano Jr. has churned out successful draft-and-stash projects in recent years, such as LT Bernhard Raimann, G Will Fries, G Matt Goncalves, C Tanor Bortolini, and RT Jalen Travis, and Farmer could become the next installment of sorts.

Sparano Jr.'s conviction in the former Kentucky guard led the Colts to draft him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sparano Jr.’s conviction in Jalen Farmer is so apparent, not only by his own words, but also by the #Colts war room’s reaction when he arrives to celebrate said draft selection.



🎥: @Colts https://t.co/RxH86gKHkC pic.twitter.com/EFmmsUSYYe — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 6, 2026

Farmer has yet to play this season, given the Colts' offensive line has been held down by a veteran unit, but with Quenton Nelson's departure leaving a gargantuan-sized hole, the rookie now has a huge opportunity to prove himself as a building block for the next regime.