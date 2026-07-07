The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL when they traded a haul of two first-round draft picks (2026, 2027) to the New York Jets for star cornerback Sauce Gardner midway through the 2025 regular season.

The Colts were sitting at a 7-2 record as they were fresh off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this blockbuster trade showed that they were indeed all-in on the 2025 season after such a promising start.

It was a move that immediately satisified a glaring need in the defensive backfield, but it also mortaged their entire future.

The trade itself was polarizing, as longtime general manager Chris Ballard had seemingly made a last-ditch effort to risk the Colts' future in an attempt to salvage his previous shortcomings and make a run at the playoffs, but the addition of Gardner's talents made it even more complex.

Ballard is no stranger to trading away top picks (Buckner, Wentz), but this one was much bolder and steeper than those that preceded it.

ESPN has began rolling out their annual series that polls top executives, scouts, and coaches from around the league, and their cornerbacks edition revealed that the NFL is both sky-high and concerningly low on the Colts' top coverage defender.

Even the best talent evalutors that the sport has to offer aren't devoid of biases, with subjectivity on a player being a natural part of the process, but the fact some remain bullish on Sauce Gardner whereas others believes he's regressed out of the Top 10 at his position showcases an interesting case-study.

Why Sauce's Flavor is Polarizing

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms-up on the field Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of the game against against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sauce Gardner immediately made his presence known upon entering the league, earning All-Pro First-Team honors and being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season in the NFL.

He led the league in passes broken up (20) and hauled in two interceptions across 17 starts as a rookie, which quickly proved that he was going to be one of the NFL's best cornerbacks for years to come.

Gardner was an All-Pro First-Team cornerback in his second season as well, but even this showing in question was the beginning of a significant drop-off in production.

He's averaged around 10 passes broken up in each of his three seasons since his dominant rookie campaign, though his decreased tackle production and lone interception to show for has resulted in questions about his overall impact as a CB1 in the league.

Enter the aforementioned poll done by ESPN, which included the current-day opinions of top talent evalutors around the league.

Gardner has fallen to the 9th-best cornerback in the NFL based on this polling, with some still viewing him as a Top 5 cornerback, whereas others believe he has regressed out of the Top 10 entirely.

"Not many move like him," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He moves like a much smaller man. But he's not making plays at the same rate he was."

Gardner's drop-off in production has not wavered his well-documented confidence, which is massive for the Colts moving forward given such a mindset is most important for a lockdown corner, but it does grow some concern.

"Sauce lost the sauce," an NFL offensive coach said. "Now, he got traded for a reason -- he's a long strider and has the confidence to overshadow his weaknesses. He can press and play Cover 2. But he's not going to tackle all the time, he's not going to crack replace, and when playing zone, sometimes he's not playing it correctly. It's just hard for him to hold up over the course of the game."

One man's opinion is not indicative of how an entire league feels about a player, but the fact Gardner is no longer viewed as someone you can't throw at entering year five means that he'll have to once more earn his stripes.

Knowing how Sauce Gardner operates, he'll certainly use this anonymous shade and welcome the challenge as he aims to get back to his All-Pro ways. Thankfully for him, he is entering his first full season with the Indianapolis Colts, in a defense led by a defensive back-centric staff led by veteran coaches Lou Anarumo and Chris Hewitt.

The Lou Anarumo Effect

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo walks the field during warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sauce Gardner's three interceptions in four seasons is no doubt uninspiring, but at least he's remained a sticky, lockdown corner for the most part.

When you take into consideration that he's a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme, coupled with the fact he's accompanied by veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. and backed by the free-ranging Cam Bynum at safety, Gardner has an improved outlook for 2026 and beyond.

#Colts CB Sauce Gardner provides DC Lou Anarumo so much freedom as a playcaller.



With a newfound confidence on the boundary, Indy's new look defense should see an uptick in blitz percentage and sack/pressure rate as a result.



Coverage sack opportunities just skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/udlG3uaL6a — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) November 5, 2025

Anarumo wants to employ as much press-man coverage as possible, and he's able to do just that with Sauce Gardner at the nucleus of his defense.

Thanks to research done by ESPN, we know that Gardner's nine pass breakups on 293 coverage snaps (3.1%) last season led the league based on percentage, which means he's indeed still got it. His 2025 showing was no doubt a step back in overall production, but he did miss several games due to a left calf strain.

Then you incorporate his 39 passes defended since entering the league in 2022, which ties with Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward for the second-most by any player over that span.

There's no doubt room to improve, but nobody is more excited about the prospect of a healthy Sauce Gardner than defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

#Colts DC Lou Anarumo on newly acquired CB Sauce Gardner, via @PatMcAfeeShow:



“I can’t say enough about Sauce Gardner being on our team. We just elevated our whole defense.” pic.twitter.com/CfXVTar3AA — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) November 5, 2025

Gardner understands that he must prove his worth after the Colts sent the farm for his services, and the pressure of his team being in win-now mode will only increase the difficulty of such a comeback, but both he and the Colts are confident he will return to his top-tier self regardless of what challenge comes his way.

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