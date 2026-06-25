One Trade That Could Still Transform the Colts' Offseason

During his pre-draft press conference, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he believes that adding a 'fastball' at defensive end is what the team needs to take the next step for their pass rush operation.

The Colts are confident that third-year EDGE Laiatu Latu will continue his upward trajectory and reach the elusive double-digit sack output they've envisioned for him since they drafted him 15th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but relying solely on one player's emergence in a make-or-break year is a tough sell to a hungry fanbase and front office.

Indy's defensive line rotation at defensive end opposite Latu is a new-look group that now features a second-year Jaylahn Tuimolau and veterans Arden Key and Michael Clemons after years of the mainstay trio of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis.

While the Colts are confident that a summer battle between Tuimoloau and Key will result in a viable starter for the upcoming season, adding to the room would only improve the pass-rush outlook, and there's a potential trade candidate who could fill the spot seamlessly - New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux.

With that being said, let's break down the reasons for and against trading for Thibodeaux.

Why It Makes Sense

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For starters, Kayvon Thibodeaux is a near-perfect fit for Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense. Not only does he match the physical measurables that he covets in defensive ends, but he also sports the versatility that an Anarumo defense requires.

"At end, it's changed a little bit. Lou (Anarumo) likes a little – with Flus (Matt Eberflus), it was all about let's get as many speed guys as we can on the field. And they've got to have an – with Lou, the element of power is important," Colts GM Chris Ballard said ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I do think adding a fastball is kind of what we need, but I'm not eliminating the other guys."

And a powerful fastball is exactly why Thibodeaux is.

He is an explosive pass rusher off the edge whose combination of speed, length, and power makes for an ideal Anarumo defensive end.

After that, you add in the extracurriculars and the pieces of the puzzle continue sliding in nicely.

Thibodeaux is set to play on his final year on the option of his rookie year contract, but he won't be guaranteed a starting spot on New York's defensive line.

The Giants are loaded on the D-line, specifically at edge defender, and with Thibodeaux coming off a down year that resulted in only 10 game appearances due to a late-season shoulder injury, his usage remains up for grabs.

Thibodeaux is currently listed as the backup edge defender behind second-year player Abdul Carter, with the spot opposite him being deemed the 2026 5th overall pick's, Arvell Reese, before training camp even arrives.

As a result, the fifth-year pass rusher is determined to get back to early-career ways, where he totaled 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in his second season in the NFL.

The 25-year-old's $14.75 million option for 2026 is a pricey one, but the Colts can afford to take such a swing as they have the 7th-most cap space in the NFL ($31.6 million).

Both Thibodeaux and the Colts are in a prove-it year, and their shared hunger and corresponding outlooks for 2026 present a worthwhile trade option.

Why It Doesn't Make Sense

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Although Thibodeaux has reportedly been on the trade block throughout the offseason, the Giants hold all of the leverage and make trading him away a difficult task for any potential suitors.

Giants On SI's Patricia Trainia brilliantly broke down why New York is no rush to trade Thibodeaux away, citing his hunger to bounce back - which would theoretically result in a strong compensatory draft selection - and the Day 2 (rounds 2-3) pick compensation they're demanding via trade.

Outside of the logistics of it all, it's hard to imagine that the Ballard era Colts would welcome the player who infamously hit snow angels on then-QB Nick Foles, who was writhing in pain, during a post-sack celebration during the 2022-23 season.

Thibodeaux also shared his opinion that the Giants should have paid running back Saquon Barkley before Daniel Jones, but then again, he also concluded his statement by saying he believes in Daniel Jones; it was just a matter of roster construction.

Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and any past judgment that the Jeff Saturday-era Colts may have had about a rookie-year pass rusher shouldn't prevent the current Colts from making a splash like so.

Kayvon Thibodeaux fits exactly what the Colts are looking for when it comes to their pass rush off the edge, and most importantly, they can afford it with room to spare. The only tricky part will be convincing the Giants to let him go for anything less than the reported Day 2 draft selection they're looking for.

If the Colts could somehow land Thibodeaux's services before the NFL trade deadline arrives, it would not only fill a big need but would take the pressure off of their current pass rush rotation, as well as provide third-year edge Laiatu Latu with a legitimate rush threat opposite him for the first time in his young career.

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