Several Colts Undrafted Rookies Pose Real Threats Heading Into OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts kick off OTAs this week on Tuesday, May 26th, giving the rookies their first opportunity to share the practice field with their veteran counterparts.

This is a huge developmental step for each of the Colts' eight 2026 draftees, however, there are also a dozen undrafted free agents who are looking to show their worth en route to a roster spot.

WIth that being said, which of the Colts' undrafted rookies deserve to be monitored throughout OTAs? We break down several viable option below.

LBs West Weeks and Tahj Chambers

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws as Louisiana State Tigers linebacker West Weeks (33) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts famously entered the 2026 NFL Draft with nobody in their linebacker room outside of veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, but after a draft haul that included four rookie linebackers being added to the mix (two drafted, two undrafted), the room has become much younger and more inexperienced.

As a result, there's ground to be covered this summer as far as filling out the linebacker room goes. Colts linebackers coach James Bettcher recently sang fourth-round pick Bryce Boettcher's praises during media availability this past week, but quickly pivoted to also shout out his two undrafted rookie linebackers, Tahj Chambers and West Weeks.

"Ultimately, you look at our couple undrafted guys with Tahj [Chambers] and West [Weeks] like both of those guys are kind of cut from the same cloth. You know they're both like really engaged in the meeting room," Bettcher said.

The Colts are high on their 2026 UDFA class, and these two linebackers are a big reason why. I am expecting at least one of the two to make the active roster once it's all said and done.

RBs Lincoln Pare and Anderson Castle

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Anderson Castle tried out during rookie minicamp on May 8-9, and ultimately replaced Jordon Vaughn, the Colts' other original UDFA running back signing alongside Lincoln Pare.

Although they have added running backs on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) in each of the last two drafts, with DJ Giddens (5th-round) in 2025 and Seth McGowan (7th-round) in 2026, the Colts' trend of adding bigger, more physical backs is what's most apparent, and both Castle and Pare fit the bill.

OT Nolan Rucci

Penn State offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) lines up at right tackle during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 27-0. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rucci won't have nearly as much time to shine in OTAs as his fellow UDFA classmates, given that there will be no pads or contact during this stage, but his presence and how he takes to coaching will be a great first look at whether or not he fits in Tony Sparano Jr.'s offensive line room.

The massive offensive tackle stands tall at 6'8" and weighs over 300-pounds so he certainly fits the mold of tackle this team has coveted with Sparano Jr. and Chris Ballard leading the charge. Only time will tell if he's worthy of roster spot, but the Colts do have openings across the offensive line.

Bonus: DL Cam Ball and S Austin Brown

The depth as these spots is much more sound than at the positions we've just covered, though their presence at OTAs is still noteworthy. Ball could fill out the Colts' defensive tackle room, particularly as a pratice squad player, while Brown has a strong chance to earn special teams reps as a rookie.

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