3 Burning Questions for Colts Linebackers Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the linebacker position, where the Colts will be trotting out almost an entirely new group this season.

Can CJ Allen Fill Zaire Franklin's Shoes?

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long-time starting linebacker and team captain Zaire Franklin is now with the Green Bay Packers, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the Colts' defense. The man charged with filling that hole, and then some, is rookie CJ Allen.

The Colts selected Allen with the team's first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to be the leader of their defense for the next decade. The former All-American was a tackling machine with the Georgia Bulldogs and the engine of one of the country's best defenses. Allen possesses the leadership, athleticism, and skill set at the position that the Colts covet, making him an easy fit for the organization.

The Colts also plan for Allen to wear the green dot for the defense, handling all of the calls from defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. It's no small task for a rookie, but the coaches have been impressed with how Allen has handled the responsibility.

"Even though we're not tackling, I think there is still a lot of communication that goes on with motions, pre-snap motion, making sure everyone's on the same page, getting out at the right plays," head coach Shane Steichen said during minicamp. "So, that communication at that (MIKE) spot is critical and we're getting a lot of reps in that right now. And that'll continue on to training camp, but have been pleased with where (Allen's) at right now.”

Like any rookie, it's expected that there will be some bumps in the road as Allen adjusts to the NFL. But the Colts believe that Allen has the makeup to be a very productive piece in their defense right away, with the upside to be an improvement over what the team had last season at the position.

Who Will Be the Starting WILL?

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is no debate that Allen will be the starting MIKE linebacker, the competition for the starting WILL linebacker will be one of the more intriguing position battles this summer.

Akeem Davis-Gaither comes to Indy after experiencing a career year with the Arizona Cardinals. In his first year as a full-time starter, Davis-Gaither racked up 117 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and five passes defended. He also spent the first five years of his career with Anarumo and the Cincinnati Bengals and has plenty of experience in Indy's defensive scheme.

The other player in this competition is Bryce Boettcher, the rookie linebacker out of Oregon. The fourth-round pick is known for his athleticism and ability to fly around the field in pass coverage. He recorded 136 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and six passes defended for the Ducks last season.

Early indications are that Davis-Gaither has the upper hand early in the competition as he knows the system well and is the better run defender. However, Boettcher saw plenty of run with the first-team defense in minicamp as well, making an interception of Riley Leonard that would have been a pick-six.

There is a possibility that we could see Davis-Gaither on early run downs with Boettcher taking over in obvious passing situations. The Colts have made it clear that both will get every opportunity to earn the job, and competition is always a good thing.

Will the Depth Improve From 2025?

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depth at linebacker was one of Indy's biggest weaknesses a season ago. The Colts cycled through multiple options before bringing in Germaine Pratt midseason to be the starter next to Franklin. They are hoping depth at the position is not an issue this year.

Whoever loses the battle between Davis-Gaither and Boettcher will likely be the first linebacker off the bench if one of the starters goes down. Jaylon Carlies also returns after being injured for most of the 2025 season. The Colts still have faith that the safety-turned-linebacker can be a contributor for the defense, but Carlies has to prove he can stay healthy first.

Other names to keep an eye on are Austin Ajiake and UDFA West Weeks, who will likely be core special teams players if either makes the team. The wildcard in the linebacker group is Hunter Wohler. Wohler is listed as a safety with the Colts, but could be used as a Dime linebacker when the team uses six defensive backs.

The Colts' depth at linebacker should still be considered questionable at best. If the young players all take a step, the group definitely shows promise. However, if injuries occur or the group takes a step back, Indy could be in trouble yet again.

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