Thank You, Big Q: Remembering a Colts Legend

The Indianapolis Colts traded their longest-tenured player to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder. Two mid-round picks for one of the greatest offensive linemen in franchise history.

Unbelievable.

I always thought Big Q would retire in Indianapolis. I thought he would spend his entire career wearing the Horseshoe, walk into the Hall of Fame one day and have the Colts attached to his name forever.

Instead, one of the best players to ever put on a Colts uniform is heading to Seattle.

A Hall of Fame Résumé

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lead blocks for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson was the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, and it did not take long to realize Indianapolis had something special. He became the first guard in NFL history to win Offensive Rookie of the Month and immediately helped change the identity of an offensive line that desperately needed one.

From there, the accolades became almost automatic.

Nelson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons, becoming the first player in Colts history to accomplish that and only the second offensive lineman in NFL history to do it, joining Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas.

He was also a three-time First-Team All-Pro from 2018-20 before adding three Second-Team selections in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

That is six All-Pro selections in eight completed seasons.

And somehow, the awards still do not tell the entire story.

The Heart and Soul of Indianapolis

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks off the field after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Nelson brought an edge to this offense that is hard to quantify. He didn't just block defenders; he punished them, played through the whistle, and made sure everyone around him played with that same intensity.

Seriously, how many offensive guards have a highlight tape you would willingly sit down and watch? Big Q was different.

The consistency was just as ridiculous. Nelson started 136 games for Indianapolis and missed only four, all during the 2021 season.

Even at 30 years old, he was still playing like one of the best guards in football. Through seven games this season, Nelson had allowed zero sacks and only six pressures, while his 86.6 PFF grade ranked third among qualified guards.

I understand the business side. Nelson is in the final year of his contract, the Colts are 2-5, Chris Ballard is gone and this franchise is clearly looking toward what comes next.

But some players mean more than the draft picks attached to their name.

Nelson was toughness. He was consistency. He was the backbone of this offensive line for nearly a decade and represented everything you could ask for in an Indianapolis Colt.

In my eyes, Big Q is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best Colts to ever wear the Horseshoe.

Man, I am going to miss watching No. 56 in Indianapolis.

Seattle got a great one.

Recommended Articles