Colts Pre-Draft Visits Tracker: 2026 NFL Draft
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Indianapolis, IN - In a little over a week, the NFL Draft kicks off. It's the league's biggest offseason event for all parties involved: the teams, executives, and fans. You name it, this three-day moment caters to all those interested, with its news cycle keeping the league relevant during downtime.
As for the Indianapolis Colts, this will be the current regime's biggest challenge yet, one that more or less determines their fate altogether. General manager Chris Ballard and Co. have one last shot to right their wrongs.
As a primer for the event in question, we must first familiarize ourselves with who the Colts have spent additional time on in the pre-draft process. Dishing out various Top 30, virtual, and local visits, this tracker is meant to serve as an up-to-date, all-encompassing list.
We know of the glaring needs that have been at the forefront of Colts draft talks since the 2025 NFL regular season concluded, though these reported visits give us a better idea of what, outside of the already established prioritized positions, the Colts are eyeing.
Here are the prospects who have met/will meet with the Colts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft:
Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height
North Carolina State CB Devon Marshall (virtual)
South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore
Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings
Penn State RB Nick Singleton
Illinois QB Luke Altmyer
Florida CB Devin Moore
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs (virtual)
North Dakota State QB Cole Payton
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton (virtual)
Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II
Indiana RB Kaelon Black
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Noah Compton is the Publisher of Indianapolis Colts On SI. Noah is from the Indy area and has been covering the Colts since 2022, including stops at FanSided, The Blue Stable, and SBNation.Follow nerlens_