Colts Pre-Draft Visits Tracker: 2026 NFL Draft

Indianapolis, IN - In a little over a week, the NFL Draft kicks off. It's the league's biggest offseason event for all parties involved: the teams, executives, and fans. You name it, this three-day moment caters to all those interested, with its news cycle keeping the league relevant during downtime.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, this will be the current regime's biggest challenge yet, one that more or less determines their fate altogether. General manager Chris Ballard and Co. have one last shot to right their wrongs.

As a primer for the event in question, we must first familiarize ourselves with who the Colts have spent additional time on in the pre-draft process. Dishing out various Top 30, virtual, and local visits, this tracker is meant to serve as an up-to-date, all-encompassing list.

We know of the glaring needs that have been at the forefront of Colts draft talks since the 2025 NFL regular season concluded, though these reported visits give us a better idea of what, outside of the already established prioritized positions, the Colts are eyeing.

Here are the prospects who have met/will meet with the Colts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft:

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence

Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height

Miami (OH) LB Jackson Kuwatch

North Carolina State CB Devon Marshall (virtual)

South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore

Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings

Penn State RB Nick Singleton

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

Nigeria DE Uar Bernard

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

Indiana S Louis Moore

Florida CB Devin Moore

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Duke DT Josiah Green

Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs (virtual)

Georgia DT Christen Miller

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton (virtual)

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

Culver Stockton WR Kyle Dixon

Louisville WR Chris Bell

Indiana RB Kaelon Black

Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken