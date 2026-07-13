Why Colts' Offensive Line Should Remain an Elite Unit in 2026

Out of the shortcomings that have come from the Chris Ballard era for the Indianapolis Colts, the offensive line has never been one of them.

It's certainly ironic. For an era defined by its constant seat on the quarterback carousel, almost always having a viable starting offensive line, there are few better, more brutal, examples of irony in this sport.

Even though Ballard's tenure in Indianapolis has ultimately been a failure through nine seasons, he's still deserving of receiving flowers when it comes to roster construction, and his ability to not only quickly rebuild the offensive line of the Grigson era, but also maintain a top-tier unit for a near-decade, sits atop the list.

The current-day Colts are amidst a must-win situation entering the 2026-27 season, and although they're betting on a recent resurgence from quarterback Daniel Jones to continue despite a return from an Achilles tear, Ballard and Co. have set them nicely on the front lines so that there are no excuses from an offensive standpoint.

With that being said, here are the reasons the Colts' offensive line should continue being an elite unit under head coach Shane Steichen.

Tony Sparano Jr.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of general manager Chris Ballard's construction of the offensive line, no single person is more responsible for the Colts' recent success across the offensive front than OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.

Shane Steichen took a chance on Sparano Jr. by making him his offensive line coach for his first coaching staff as an NFL head coach, and to say it's paid dividends would be understating it.

Becoming the Colts' OL Coach was Sparano Jr.'s first opportunity after spending several years with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants as an assistant, but he's taken the opportunity and run with it.

Throwback to #Colts Tony Sparano Jr.’s first training camp as an NFL OL Coach. It’s clear his mindset/philosophy was adopted early on.



“We get stronger the longer it goes. We take **** to deep water and we see if those **** can swim or if they’ll drown.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/p1UN6cu5Te — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 29, 2025

Sparano Jr. has turned Bernhard Raimann, a raw third-round tackle prospect, into a $100 million man and franchise left tackle, furthered Quenton Nelson's Hall of Fame trajectory, gotten the best out of aging veterans in center Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith, and has recently turned multiple Day 3 prospects into promising, full-time starters, and even has one on the horizon.

Succession Plan in Place

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) after scoring a touchdown during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite losing longtime starting right tackle Braden Smith in free agency, the Colts are confident in their succession plan of 2024 4th-round tackle Jalen Travis filling the void.

Travis is a mammoth of a man, standing at 6'8" tall and weighing 340 lbs, and is entering his second season.

His rookie season was mainly spent as Braden Smith's understudy, but Travis wound up starting the final stretch of 2025 and showed tons of promise.

He technically only started the team's final four games, but Travis got his first bit of real run as a starter during the Colts' Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Smith when down with injury.

Including that showing against the Jaguars, Travis's final five games of his rookie season suggested that Ballard and Sparano Jr. have yet again struck gold in the fourth round.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on second-year tackle RT Jalen Travis:



“I think there’s huge upside with Jalen…excited what the future holds.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/zk3QkfR8Ab — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) February 24, 2026

Thanks to research done on Pro Football Focus by our very own film analyst on the Colts on SI, Zach Hicks, Travis's five-game stretch in question resulted in just one sack and 10 pressures allowed on 168 pass-blocking snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded this promising stretch from Travis as a top-25 offensive tackle in overall and pass-blocking performances, a string of games that were against playoff opponents in the Jaguars (2x), 49ers, Seahawks, and Texans.

Although they lost each of these five matchups in question, the Colts were technically still vying for a playoff spot throughout, so Travis's efforts should not be brushed off.

He'll no doubt have to prove himself as a first-time, full-time starter, but Jalen Travis has rightfully earned the opportunity and early praise that's come his way.

Bottom Line/Outlook

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen high fives Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, during the first day of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line has been a consensus top-five unit in each of the three years of Shane Steichen and Tony Sparano Jr.'s tenure thus far, and that trajectory should only continue in 2026.

Their projected starting five (in order from left to right) is Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Jalen Travis, a unit that is expected to remain elite for various reasons.

Indy's depth may not seem like anything to write home about, with Travis set to take on a starting role and longtime backup center Danny Pinter leaving in free agency, but they have the potential to replicate 2025's success thanks to the two players set to replace them.

The Colts' most recent draft pick on the offensive line, former Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer, is yet another fourth-round selection who is destined to become Tony Sparano Jr.'s next installment of Day 3 offensive linemen turned full-time starter.

Sparano Jr.’s conviction in Jalen Farmer is so apparent, not only by his own words, but also by the #Colts war room’s reaction when he arrives to celebrate said draft selection.



🎥: @Colts https://t.co/RxH86gKHkC pic.twitter.com/EFmmsUSYYe — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 6, 2026

Farmer was Sparano Jr.'s personal choice in this recent draft class, and he's now set to benefit as a rookie as the Colts' de facto sixth man of the offensive line.

When it comes to Tanor Bortolini's immediate backup at center, 2024 undrafted free agent Dalton Tucker is set to take the reins.

Tucker has flashed as a pass protector during his first two seasons in the NFL and has nine starts of experience on his resume.

The Indianapolis Colts have a ton to iron out once training camp arrives later this month, but thankfully, there are hardly any questions to be answered when it comes to the next iteration of their offensive line.

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