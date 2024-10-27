Jayden Daniels Game Status Gets Update With Commanders Inactives List
The Washington Commanders got a massive Jayden Daniels update ahead of their kickoff for a battle against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
After being hurt a week ago and missing two practices throughout the week, Daniels will be active against the Bears as the No. 2 overall selection can face off against the quarterback and lone player drafted ahead of him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels and the Commanders were very cautious with the sitaution.
"Obviously, they wouldn't put me in any position they wouldn't feel comfortable in," Daniels said. "For my future, I don't want to put myself in that predicament, either."
The team was confident and prepared to play with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota should they have had to, but Daniels is making his return as Washington revealed their inactive players before the game. Here's who will be sidelined:
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- S Darrick Forrest
- TE Colson Yankoff
- LB Dominique Hampton
- OT Brandon Coleman
The squad, notably, will be without rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman, who is dealing with a concussion.
