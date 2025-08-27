3 observations from Commanders 53-man roster cuts
The Washington Commanders are down to 53 players as they go into the season with their roster to start the year.
After cutting over 30 players this week, the Commanders are excited with their group as they prepare for their season opener. The roster will be fluid throughout the season, but this is the starting point for the Commanders' transactions to start the year.
Here's a look at four observations from the initial 53-man roster:
3 quarterbacks brought in
The Commanders are opting to keep 39-year-old Josh Johnson on the roster after some disappointing preseason performances.
With Jayden Daniels starting and Marcus Mariota acting as his backup, Johnson will be the emergency quarterback on gamedays. Teams often only carry two quarterbacks in order to have more space elsewhere on the roster, but that isn't the case with the Commanders to start the 2025 season.
Only 5 wide receivers make team
It's common for teams to carry at least six wide receivers, but the Commanders are only rolling with five to start things out.
Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, rookie Jaylin Lane, Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey are on the team, but there could be room for one more if the Commanders make a trade or waiver claim within the next few days.
No Sam Cosmi in sight
While not a major surprise, Cosmi is starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. He is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions back in January.
Cosmi will miss the first four games of the season, including the Week 1 opener at home against the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.
